Sensex, Nifty mildly in green; IT, metal, oil stocks gainers

12:00

Shares of IFCI rose 15 percent while IDBI Bank gained 6 percent intraday as NSE has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus for its share sale. According to the DRHP, existing NSE shareholders may offer 20-25 percent shares for estimated Rs 10000 crore which has got investors existed.

Investors expect it to have a positive rub off on IFCI abd IDBI Bank as both own around 3.1 percent and 1.5 percent stake in NSE respectively.

Touted to be one of the biggest IPO of India, investors are keenly awaiting for NSE public offer. The initial public offer would see sale of a little over 11 crore equity scrips, which is 22.5 percent of total shares outstanding by existing shareholders through offer for sale (OFS) route.

Of the total shares on offer, around 15.8 percent stake would be tendered by foreign shareholders, and 6.7 percent by domestic entities.

12:30 pm Market outlook: Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Rashesh Shah, Chairman & CEO of Edelweiss Financial Services said that from April next year growth should bounce back. “Demonetisation hasn’t changed the structural demand-supply balance, but it has only got dislocated.” FIIs selling are a function of EM allocations. US interest rates going up, dollar strengthening are some of the headwinds for EMs. Markets have absorbed the events of 2016. People are still looking for opportunities he said, adding that for investors there aren’t that many places to go. India’s GDP has been doubling every six years in rupee terms which is leading to growth in consumption and investments. In the medium- to long-term a lot of investors are positive and they are in a wait-and-watch mode, he said.



Don't miss: Buy, sell, hold: 5 stocks to watch out



The market is mildly in green but the Nifty is managing to hold 8050. The 50-share index is up 17.95 points at 8052.80 and the Sensex is up 38.58 points at 26249.26.

About 1463 shares have advanced, 760 shares declined, and 149 shares are unchanged.

IT, metals and oil & gas stocks are lending support to the market. TCS, ONGC, HUL, HDFC and Wipro are top gainers while Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, L&T and ITC are losers in the Sensex.

Asia markets were under pressure, with Japan's Toshiba tumbling on credit downgrades while Takata soared as it nears a settlement with the US Department of Justice related to faulty airbags for vehicles. Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.21 percent, likely due to pressure from a stronger yen.

On Wednesday, both Moody's and S&P Global Ratings downgraded Toshiba credit ratings and put the electronics conglomerate on ratings watch with negative implications.