Dec 19, 2016, 02.23 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Equity benchmarks remained volatile with the Nifty hovering in a tight range of 8110-8130 due to muted volumes at FIIs desk.
Sensex, Nifty, Midcap rangebound; Anil Ambani Group stocks rally
According to the research firm, bank's return on equity may stay low due to higher non-performing loans (NPL) and its focus on improving its coverage ratio.
During Q2FY17, J&K Bank reported a loss of Rs 602.4 crore as slippage remained high (9 percent of annualised loans) & annualised credit cost rose to 8 percent raising NPL coverage 700 basis points to 43 percent.
Slippage was led by its corporate book (mostly outside J&K state) leading to a 21 percent QoQ rise in gross NPLs to 11 percent of loans. Overall stressed loans are at 22 percent and its net NPL to net worth ratio is at 55 percent.
1:00 pm Market check
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 68.79 points to 26420.77 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 20.25 points to 8119.20.
Anil Ambani Group stocks were among top five midcap gainers. Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Capital gained 2-3 percent.
HDFC, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, SBI, L&T and Infosys were down 0.4-1.7 percent while ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, Tata Motors, Lupin and Cipla gained 0.4-0.8 percent. GAIL remained top gainer, up 2.4 percent.
Tree House Education was locked at 20 percent upper circuit after Zee Learn called off its proposed merger and threatened to take legal recourse to seek damages from the failed deal.