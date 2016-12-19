Sensex, Nifty, Midcap rangebound; Anil Ambani Group stocks rally

Equity benchmarks remained volatile with the Nifty hovering in a tight range of 8110-8130 due to muted volumes at FIIs desk.
Dec 19, 2016, 02.23 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex, Nifty, Midcap rangebound; Anil Ambani Group stocks rally

Equity benchmarks remained volatile with the Nifty hovering in a tight range of 8110-8130 due to muted volumes at FIIs desk.

13:00
Moneycontrol Bureau

13:45 buzzing stock: Ramco System advanced more than 5 percent intraday Monday as Horizon Hospitality selects company's HCM offering to streamline its regional HR and payroll functions.

UAE-based food service operator Horizon Hospitality Holdings LLC will implement Ramco Systems' HCM offering integrated with Global Payroll, to streamline its regional HR and payroll functions.

Horizon Hospitality Holdings LLC represents brands including ABD El Wahab, Asia Asia, Vapiano, Lock Stock & Barrel and Que 43.

1:30 pm CLSA on J&K Bank: CLSA has upgraded Jammu & Kashmir Bank rating from sell to buy with a revised target of Rs 77 (against Rs 65 earlier) as it believes valuation is reasonable and bank's focus on sanitising its book (asset quality) is also encouraging. However, the brokerage house cut its earnings estimates for FY17-19 after September quarter earnings.

According to the research firm, bank's return on equity may stay low due to higher non-performing loans (NPL) and its focus on improving its coverage ratio.

During Q2FY17, J&K Bank reported a loss of Rs 602.4 crore as slippage remained high (9 percent of annualised loans) & annualised credit cost rose to 8 percent raising NPL coverage 700 basis points to 43 percent.

Slippage was led by its corporate book (mostly outside J&K state) leading to a 21 percent QoQ rise in gross NPLs to 11 percent of loans. Overall stressed loans are at 22 percent and its net NPL to net worth ratio is at 55 percent.

Also read - Buy, sell, hold: 8 stocks that analysts are watching out

1:00 pm Market check

Equity benchmarks remained volatile with the Nifty hovering in a tight range of 8110-8130 due to muted volumes at FIIs desk.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 68.79 points to 26420.77 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 20.25 points to 8119.20.

Anil Ambani Group stocks were among top five midcap gainers. Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Capital gained 2-3 percent.

HDFC, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, SBI, L&T and Infosys were down 0.4-1.7 percent while ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, Tata Motors, Lupin and Cipla gained 0.4-0.8 percent. GAIL remained top gainer, up 2.4 percent.

Tree House Education was locked at 20 percent upper circuit after Zee Learn called off its proposed merger and threatened to take legal recourse to seek damages from the failed deal.

12:00
The NSE Nifty continued to struggle below 8150 level amid rangebound trade. Usually trading volumes in last two weeks of every year are always dull due to overseas investors' Christmas vacation.

11:00
Benchmark indices and broader markets remained under pressure amid volatility in morning trade. GAIL and Aurobindo Pharma were the biggest gainers, up more than 2 percent.

10:00
Shares of Laurus Labs debuted with a premium of 14.5 percent at Rs 489.90 against issue price of Rs 428 on the National Stock Exchange.

09:15
HDFC, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, SBI and Sun Pharma fell 0.4-1 percent while Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's Labs, Coal India and Bharti gained.

