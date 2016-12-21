Sensex, Nifty fall for 6th day; ITC, HDFC Bank, Infosys drag

14:00

3:30 pm Market closing: Benchmark indices fell for the sixth consecutive session with the Sensex losing 65.60 points to 26242.38. The Nifty managed to hold 8050 level, falling 21.10 points to 8061.30.

About 1400 shares declined against 1176 advancing shares on the BSE.

Maruti Suzuki, Lupin, NTPC, M&M, ONGC, UltraTech Cement, Hindalco and Bank of Baroda gained 1-1.5 percent while Sun Pharma, ITC, TCS, Axis Bank, L&T, Bharti Infratel, Idea Cellular and Ambuja Cements fell 1-3 percent.



3:23 pm Wages Act: The Centre today decided to bring in an ordinance to amend the Payment of Wages Act for allowing business and industrial establishments to pay salaries through cheques or electronically.

"The Union Cabinet today approved the ordinance route to amend the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, to allow employers of certain industries to make payment through the electronic mode and cheques," a source said.

Employers will also have the option to pay wages in cash, the source added.

As per practice, the government introduces ordinance to amend laws for immediate implementation of new rules. An ordinance is valid for six months only. The government is required to get it passed in Parliament within that period.

The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2016, seeks to amend Section 6 of the principal Act to enable employers to pay wages to employees through cheques or by crediting it to their bank accounts electronically.



3:15 pm Market Update: Equity benchmarks erased gains. The Sensex was down 76.31 points at 26231.67 and the Nifty fell 23.55 points to 8058.85.

About 1395 shares declined against 1141 advancing shares on the BSE.

3:01 pm Buzzing: Industrial gases maker Linde India shares touched a record high of Rs 413.90, up 16.55 percent intraday after its parent company and US competitor Praxair decided to merge into new holding company.

"Linde AG and Praxair Inc on Tuesday announced that the companies intend to combine in a merger of equals under a new holding company through an all-stock transaction," the German-based parent company said.

The companies have signed a non-binding term sheet and expect to execute a definitive business combination agreement as soon as practicable.

2:45 pm RBI rolls back norms: Under all-round attack, the Reserve Bank today did a U-turn on customers depositing demonetised notes over Rs 5,000 till December 30 by making it clear that there will be no questions asked either in case of one-time or repeat deposits if the accounts are KYC-compliant.



Such customers will also not be questioned by bank officials on why they had failed to deposit the old notes earlier.



The RBI turnaround came as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's assurance on Monday night and yesterday that there will be no questions asked to customers who would make one-time deposit above Rs 5,000 failed to persuade bank officials who insisted that there should be fresh circular from RBI so that customers will not be harassed.



2:25 pm FII View: With regards to demonetistaion in India, Ruchir Sharma of Morgan Stanley says outside observers are surprised at the move because normally this kind of a step is undertaken when a country is in severe crisis like a financial one or inflation.

He says, if the move was to end corruption then one could have undertaken more organic steps to curb that because there is no developing economy in the world where corruption is not a major issue.

According to him, it is tough to understand the current situation in India and the impact of demonetistiaon on the gross domestic product (GDP) at the current stage. He says, most business people that he has met in India are talking about a 30 percent impact due to demonetistaion and are downgrading earnings for FY17.

So, it would be tough to see high earnings growth in FY18 too with so many economic disruptions, says Sharma.

2:00 pm Market Check



Equity benchmarks remained listless in afternoon trade with the Nifty hovering around 8100 level. European markets turned volatile after opening in red as German authorities ramped up their search for the person behind Monday's terrorist attack.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 45.89 points at 26353.87 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 14.25 points to 8096.65. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.2-0.4 percent on positive breadth.

About 1276 shares advanced against 1161 declining shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Asian markets ended mixed, losing some of the optimism spurred from the Dow hitting a new record close overnight just shy of the psychological 20,000 level.

Oil prices nudged higher on expectations of a US crude inventory draw, although trading activity was muted as markets start to wind down ahead of the Christmas weekend. US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were trading at USD 53.66 per barrel, up 0.68 percent from their last settlement. International Brent crude oil futures were at USD 55.76 a barrel, up 0.74 percent.