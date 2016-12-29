Sensex, Nifty end higher amid volatile trade; auto, metals rally

14:00

The market has ended in green after a lot of volatility due to December Future & Options (F&O) expiry today. The Nifty was up 68.75 points or 0.9 percent at 8103.60 and the Sensex climbed 155.47 points or 0.6 percent at 26366.15. About 1651 shares have advanced, 929 shares declined, and 171 shares are unchanged.

Auto, metals and IT stocks lend support. MAruti, HDFC, Tata Motors, TCS and Bahrti were gainers while Adani Ports, Infosys, Sun Pharma, L&T and BHEL were losers in the Sensex.

3:00 pm Market climbs: The Sensex is up 166.74 points or 0.6 percent at 26377.42, and the Nifty up 73.45 points or 0.9 percent at 8108.30.

About 1609 shares have advanced, 887 shares declined, and 172 shares are unchanged.

Tata Motors, NTPC, HDFC twins and TCS are top gainers while Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, L&T, Infosys and BHEL are losers in the Sensex.

2:45 pm Auto sales to be hit? The sector that was likely hit the most due to demonetisation is automobiles. To throw more light on the outlook for the sector post the cash crunch CNBC-TV18 spoke to John K Paul, President, Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). The year-on-year two-wheeler sales for the month of December are down 40 percent in urban areas and 50-60 percent in rural. Bookings for two-wheelers is down about 25-30 percent and that for cars are down 10-15, said Paul. The luxury segment, CV segment and tractor sales have also been hit badly, said Paul.



2:30 pm Pharma update: Drug firm Lupin has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market its Balasalazide Disodium tablets, used for treatment of ulcerative colitis, in the American market.

The company has received tentative approval to market its Balasalazide Disodium tablets 1.1 gm from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a BSE filing today.

The company's product is generic version of Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc's Giazo tablets in the same strength, it added.

"Giazo tablets had the US sales of USD 0.79 million (IMS MAT September 2016)," Lupin said.

The market is picking pace as the Sensex is up 97.28 points or 0.4 percent at 26307.96. The Nifty is up 35 points or 0.4 percent at 8069.85. About 1514 shares have advanced, 908 shares declined, and 150 shares are unchanged.

TCS, Wipro, Tata Steel, HDFC and Maruti are top gainers while Adani Ports, L&T, Sun Pharma, ITC and SBI are losers in the Sensex.

According to Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, there is a possibility of market going to level of 7500 in next 1-2 months. While there is a lot of noise regarding upcoming elections and cash crunch impacting market, the main mover of market remains earning, Rahul Arora, CEO of Nirmal Bang. Market earnings have grown at a 5 percent compounded annual growth in last six years.

At the current stage, pharmaceutical, IT and metal are the sectors to concentrate on in first quarter of 2017, Arora said. Any domestically driven sector should be avoided.