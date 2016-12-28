Sensex, Nifty end flat; Coal India, Wipro, Lupin gainers

14:00

The market has ended lower. The Sensex ended down 2.76 at 26210.68, and the Nifty was up 2.00 points at 8034.85. About 1497 shares advanced, 1111 shares declined, and 194 shares were unchanged.

Coal India, Wipro, Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin and M&M were gainers while Reliance, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank and ONGC were losers in the Sensex.

3:10 pm Market slips: The Sensex is down 11.13 points at 26202.31, and the Nifty down 0.90 points at 8031.95. About 1487 shares have advanced, 1094 shares declined, and 200 shares are unchanged.



Tata Steel, Reliance, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors are losers while Coal India, Wipro, Dr Reddy's, M&M and NTPC are gainers



2:45 pm Market outlook: With currency exchange nearing its December 31 deadline and the situation largely normalising, 2017 could see an upmove in the market, believes Sanjay Dutt, Director of Quantum Securities. The first half of 2017 could see the market scaling new heights, he said, adding that price correction has already happened. This, however, will also depend upon flows and currency movements. On the upcoming Budget, Dutt said it “could be a landmark Budget” with more radical changes coming in. Aggressive correction in stocks has factored in the third quarter earnings.

2:30 pm Interview: In an interview to CNBC-TV18, BC Tripathi, CMD of GAIL spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

"The long-term deals will be in sync with the oil, the way oil prices goes but you won’t see the immediate impact because it has last three months or last 12 months average price of crude oil", he said.

After multiple attempts, the Nifty managed to hit 8100. The 50-share index is up 64.90 points or 0.8 percent at 8097.75 while the Sensex is up 193.89 points or 0.7 percent at 26407.33.



Dr Reddy's Labs, Coal India, Wipro, Axis Bank and HUL are top gainers while Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Hero Moto and Reliance are losers in the Sensex.

India Inc raised a whopping Rs 38,645 crore in November through private placement of corporate debt bonds, a surge of 57 per cent from the year-ago level, for business expansion and propping up working capital

requirements.

With the latest mobilisation, the total fund raisingthrough private placement of debt securities reached Rs 4.2 lakh crore in the current financial year (April-November).

In the previous fiscal (2015-16), the capital raked in through the route stood at Rs 4.58 lakh crore. According to the data available with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), companies garnered a total of Rs 38,645 crore from debt on a private placement basis last month, much higher than the Rs 24,618 crore raised in November 2015.