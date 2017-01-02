Sensex, Nifty continue to struggle; BHEL, Maruti rise 1%

11:00

The primary market emerged as the 'cash cow' for investors in 2016, amid high volatility in the secondary market, as 70 per cent of new entrants are trading well above their issue price, giving investors returns of up to two times. Out of 26 companies that came out with IPOs in 2016, 18 have registered smart gains, ranging 2-170 per cent against the price at which they had issued shares to investors and the rest eight firms have however failed to attract investors and are quoting below their issue price. These 18 companies have rewarded investors with returns in the range of 2-170 per cent, with three of them hitting it over 100 per cent till date, an analysis of the stock performance of the newly-listed firms showed.The current year is looking tougher for the market, Atul Suri of Rare Enterprises said adding that 7900-8000 will be the most crucial levels for the market. If 7900 breaks, Nifty could test levels of 7500. Full recovery in market can happen only from 8600. “Make or break for this market will be banking index,” Suri said. However, the sector is not showing much buoyancy or leadership in current times. The next leg of opportunity for the market will come from consumption stocks. While consumption theme is still intact, Suri recommends staying away from banks.Global private equity (PE) players made good a sudden jump in valuation of their investments in 2016 and chose to pull out a record USD 10.3 billion from domestic markets.

The value of PE investment was stagnant, or even in some cases declined, over the past one decade.

This time, they mostly shied away from pumping in more dollars after their investment in a slew of start-ups hit an all-time high in 2015. It translated into a 30 per cent decline at USD 16 billion in 2016, down from USD 23 billion in 2015.

The total PE exits rose 1 per cent to USD 10.3 billion, from USD 9.4 billion in 2015. This is the highest-ever pullout from the country, according to brokerage house Bain and Co.

Don't miss: SBI, PNB fall but analysts say base lending rate to boost growth



Benchmark indices continue to reel under selling pressure on first trading day of 2017. The Sensex is down 144.73 points or 0.5 percent at 26481.73, and the Nifty down 44.80 points or 0.5 percent at 8141. About 1387 shares have advanced, 793 shares declined, and 1450 shares are unchanged.

BHEL, Dr Reddy's Labs, Maruti, Lupin and Bharti Airtel are top gainers while HDFc, SBI, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are losers in the Sensex.

Gold prices rose by Rs 133 to Rs 27,500 per 10 grams in futures trading today as speculators created fresh positions.



Analysts said building up of positions by speculators led to rise in gold prices at futures trade here but absence of cues from global markets, which remained closed, capped the gains.