Sensex, Nifty continue to struggle; BHEL, Maruti rise 1%

Jan 02, 2017, 12.19 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BHEL, Dr Reddy's Labs, Maruti, Lupin and Bharti Airtel are top gainers while HDFc, SBI, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are losers in the Sensex.
|
The value of PE investment was stagnant, or even in some cases declined, over the past one decade.
This time, they mostly shied away from pumping in more dollars after their investment in a slew of start-ups hit an all-time high in 2015. It translated into a 30 per cent decline at USD 16 billion in 2016, down from USD 23 billion in 2015.
The total PE exits rose 1 per cent to USD 10.3 billion, from USD 9.4 billion in 2015. This is the highest-ever pullout from the country, according to brokerage house Bain and Co.
Don't miss: SBI, PNB fall but analysts say base lending rate to boost growth
Benchmark indices continue to reel under selling pressure on first trading day of 2017. The Sensex is down 144.73 points or 0.5 percent at 26481.73, and the Nifty down 44.80 points or 0.5 percent at 8141. About 1387 shares have advanced, 793 shares declined, and 1450 shares are unchanged.
BHEL, Dr Reddy's Labs, Maruti, Lupin and Bharti Airtel are top gainers while HDFc, SBI, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are losers in the Sensex.
Gold prices rose by Rs 133 to Rs 27,500 per 10 grams in futures trading today as speculators created fresh positions.
Analysts said building up of positions by speculators led to rise in gold prices at futures trade here but absence of cues from global markets, which remained closed, capped the gains.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.