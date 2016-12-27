Sensex, Nifty continue to rise; ITC up 3%, Lupin & Cipla gainers

13:00

European stocks opened mildly higher on Tuesday amid thin trading volumes during the holiday period in the region. The German DAX was up 0.18 percent, while the French CAC was trading 0.17 percent higher. London's FTSE 100 is closed.

European trade followed the muted session in Asia where low volumes have sent shares mildly higher.

In the US on Friday, equity markets closed mostly flat on Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday, as the Dow Jones industrial average failed again to reach the psychologically important level of 20,000.

Don't miss: Buy, sell, hold: 4 stocks that analysts are watching out



The market is rising with the Sensex up 192.57 points or 0.7 percent at 25999.67. The Nifty is up 55.20 points or 0.7 percent at 7963.45. About 1430 shares have advanced, 921 shares declined, and 181 shares are unchanged.

ITC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Lupin and Cipla are top gainers while GAIL, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, HDFC and Bharti Airtel are losers in the Sensex.

Meanwhile, speaking to CNBC-TV18 Aliff Fazelbhoy, Senior Partner at ALMT Legal, said that the PM’s speech over the weekend on tax was uncalled-for. It creates uncertainty and we don’t know what they have in mind. “I don’t know what the PM has in mind. FM’s comments are wishy-washy.”

He mentioned that the obvious thing would be to increase the STT marginally, but to my mind they shouldn’t do anything, he added.

If capital gains tax, currently at 15 percent, is hiked up to 20 percent it is going to disturb the FPIs, he said.