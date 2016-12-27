Sensex, Nifty continue to rise; ITC up 3%, Lupin & Cipla gainers

ITC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Lupin and Cipla are top gainers while GAIL, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, HDFC and Bharti Airtel are losers in the Sensex.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Local Markets

Dec 27, 2016, 02.38 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex, Nifty continue to rise; ITC up 3%, Lupin & Cipla gainers

ITC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Lupin and Cipla are top gainers while GAIL, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, HDFC and Bharti Airtel are losers in the Sensex.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sensex, Nifty continue to rise; ITC up 3%, Lupin & Cipla gainers

ITC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Lupin and Cipla are top gainers while GAIL, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, HDFC and Bharti Airtel are losers in the Sensex.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

13:00
Moneycontrol Bureau

1:30 pm European market: European stocks opened mildly higher on Tuesday amid thin trading volumes during the holiday period in the region. The German DAX was up 0.18 percent, while the French CAC was trading 0.17 percent higher. London's FTSE 100 is closed.

European trade followed the muted session in Asia where low volumes have sent shares mildly higher.

In the US on Friday, equity markets closed mostly flat on Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday, as the Dow Jones industrial average failed again to reach the psychologically important level of 20,000.

Don't miss: Buy, sell, hold: 4 stocks that analysts are watching out

The market is rising with the Sensex up 192.57 points or 0.7 percent at 25999.67. The Nifty is up 55.20 points or 0.7 percent at 7963.45. About 1430 shares have advanced, 921 shares declined, and 181 shares are unchanged.

ITC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Lupin and Cipla are top gainers while GAIL, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, HDFC and Bharti Airtel are losers in the Sensex.

Meanwhile, speaking to CNBC-TV18 Aliff Fazelbhoy, Senior Partner at ALMT Legal, said that the PM’s speech over the weekend on tax was uncalled-for. It creates uncertainty and we don’t know what they have in mind. “I don’t know what the PM has in mind. FM’s comments are wishy-washy.”

He mentioned that the obvious thing would be to increase the STT marginally, but to my mind they shouldn’t do anything, he added.

If capital gains tax, currently at 15 percent, is hiked up to 20 percent it is going to disturb the FPIs, he said.

12:00
ITC, Adani Ports, Cipla, TCS and Tata Steel are top gainers while GAIL, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and HUL are losers in the Sensex.

Read More »

11:00
Both IT and Pharma indices are up over 1 percent. Cipla, Lupin, M&M, TCS and Adani Ports are top gainers while Bharti, HDFC, Hero and GAIL are losers in the Sensex.

Read More »

10:00
Cipla, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Lupin and TCS are top gainers whule Bharti Airtel, Hero, GAIL, Maruti and Bajaj Auto are losers in the Sensex.

Read More »

09:15
Tata Steel, ITC, Cipla, Adani Ports and ONGC are gainers while Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Wipro, M&M and Dr Reddy's Labs are losers in the Sensex.

Read More »

Tags  BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Market ITC Adani Ports Tata Steel
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sensex, Nifty continue to rise; ITC up 3%, Lupin & Cipla gainers

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login