Dec 28, 2016, 11.11 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex, Nifty continue to rise ahead of expiry; Tata Steel falls

Tata Steel, Tata Motors, HDFC, Reliance and L&T are losers in the Sensex while Wipro, Coal India, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's and M&M are losers in the Sensex.

11:02
Moneycontrol Bureau

Benchmark indices continue to rise ahead of December series Futures and Options expiry tomorrow. The Sensex is up 56.51 points or 0.2 percent at 26269.95, and the Nifty up 24.40 points or 0.3 percent at 8057.25. About 1535 shares have advanced, 495 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.

Tata Steel, Tata Motors, HDFC, Reliance and L&T are losers in the Sensex while Wipro, Coal India, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's and M&M are losers in the Sensex.

Gold rose by Rs 139 to Rs 27,306 per 10 grams in futures trade today as speculators enlarged their positions, tracking a firming trend overseas. Analysts said speculators' widening their bets, tracking a
firming global trend, mainly supported the upside in gold prices at futures trade here.

10:01
Cipla, Wipro, Dr Reddy's Labs, Axis Bank and Lupin are top gainers while Tata Steel and Tata Motors are losers in the Sensex.

09:15
Maruti, Wipro, Infosys, Maruti and Dr Reddy's are gainers while ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Bharti and L&T are losers in the Sensex.

