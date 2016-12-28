Sensex, Nifty continue to rise ahead of expiry; Tata Steel falls

Dec 28, 2016, 11.11 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tata Steel, Tata Motors, HDFC, Reliance and L&T are losers in the Sensex while Wipro, Coal India, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's and M&M are losers in the Sensex.
Gold rose by Rs 139 to Rs 27,306 per 10 grams in futures trade today as speculators enlarged their positions, tracking a firming trend overseas. Analysts said speculators' widening their bets, tracking a
firming global trend, mainly supported the upside in gold prices at futures trade here.