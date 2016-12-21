Sensex, Nifty choppy; Mahindra & Mahindra rises, Sun Pharma down

13:00

Markets in Europe started trading in the red after German authorities admitted the country suffered a terrorist attack.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 opened 0.32 percent lower.

German authorities continue searching for a suspect who drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people on Monday afternoon.



1:25 pm FII View: If one were to look out for 2017, the momentum currently is with the developed markets and China still remains the biggest risk to the global economy is the word coming in from author and investor Ruchir Sharma.



"It takes a debt of USD 4 to create USD 1 GDP growth in China," says Sharma in an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan.

Most surveys indicate a sharp pullback for US economy, says Sharma, adding that with economic momentum returning to developed economies it could be negative for emerging markets. Moreover, with US talking about reducing corporate tax rate to as much as 15-20 percent could be a big negative for emerging markets because investors then would naturally flock to US market.



So if emerging market like India wants to attract capital then reducing corporate tax rate is very crucial. "India needs to match the corporate tax rate with the US," he adds. India will also have to reduce its dependence on external funding for growth.



Also read - Reliance Comm surges 10% on tower sale deal with Brookfield



1:00 pm Market Check



Benchmark indices remained volatile in afternoon trade with the Nifty hovering around 8100 level. Trading volume has been low since the start of the week as activity at FIIs desk slowed down due to Christmas vacation.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 64.52 points to 26372.50 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 16.60 points at 8099.

Saurabh Mukherjea of Ambit Capital says FII outflows will continue to present a bad picture for the Indian market and market may correct by 10-15 percent in 3-6 months if domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sell off.

He says the December month is turning out to be the worst as large amount of old notes are now gone.

HDFC, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, ONGC, SBI and NTPC were up 0.8-1.8 percent while ITC, TCS, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and L&T fell 0.4-1.6 percent.