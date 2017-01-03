Sensex, Nifty choppy; ITC, Coal India, Axis Bank up

BHEL, GAIL, Axis Bank, ITC and Coal India are top gainers while Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and M&M are losers in the Sensex.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Local Markets

Jan 03, 2017, 02.24 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex, Nifty choppy; ITC, Coal India, Axis Bank up

BHEL, GAIL, Axis Bank, ITC and Coal India are top gainers while Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and M&M are losers in the Sensex.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sensex, Nifty choppy; ITC, Coal India, Axis Bank up

BHEL, GAIL, Axis Bank, ITC and Coal India are top gainers while Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and M&M are losers in the Sensex.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

13:00
Moneycontrol Bureau

1:45 pm European market: Bourses in Europe started jumping higher on good figures from China and Europe.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 opened 0.52 percent higher with all sectors trading in positive ground.

Investors are starting 2017 confident after solid manufacturing activity data in Europe and China. On Tuesday morning, data showed French inflation reaching its highest level since May 2014. French consumer prices increased 0.8 percent year-on-year, driven essentially by an increase in energy prices. Earlier, figures showed Chinese factory activity growing more than expected in December.

1:30 pm Union Budget: The government will be presenting its Union Budget 2017-18 on February 1. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 26 had clealry indicated that Budget 2017 would be presented a month in advance.

Modi had asked the states to align their plans with changed date of Budget presentation. He further had added that the new system would ensure speedier implementation of schemes. The Budget earlier used to be presented at 5 pm. It was rescheduled to 11 am after 2001.

Don't miss: Looking to fly high? Buy SpiceJet, IndiGo says Anand Rathi

The Sensex is up 10.61 points at 26606.06, and the Nifty up 10.80 points at 8190.30. About 1778 shares have advanced, 787 shares declined, and 758 shares are unchanged.

BHEL, GAIL, Axis Bank, ITC and Coal India are top gainers while Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and M&M are losers in the Sensex.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Ashok Wadhwa, Group CEO of Ambit, said that demonetisation has reduced the consumption engine which was propelling the Indian economy.

“Very clearly, we were operating with an investment cycle which is not yet fully picking up.” Since private sector investors aren’t investing, the burden of capex will fall on the government and corporate earnings are going to be disappointing, he warned.

“The market is reflecting that dilution in corporate earnings,” he said.

12:00
Equity benchmarks remained higher in noon trade with the Nifty holding 8200 level, supported by FMCG, banks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries shares.

Read More »

11:00
BHEL, Axis Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI are top gainers while Infosys, Bahrti, Hero, Wipro and TCS are losers in the Sensex.

Read More »

10:00
Benchmark indices recouped early losses with the Nifty inching towards 8200 level after consolidation. Banks stocks rebounded while pharma stocks gained strength. Positive Asian cues also aided the market sentiment.

Read More »

09:15
Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, ONGC and Cipla are top gainers while Dr Reddy's Labs, Hero MotoCorp are losers in the Sensex.

Read More »

Tags  BSE Sensex NSE Nifty market ITC Coal India BHEL Bharti Airtel
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sensex, Nifty choppy; ITC, Coal India, Axis Bank up

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.