Sensex, Nifty choppy; ITC, Coal India, Axis Bank up

13:00

Bourses in Europe started jumping higher on good figures from China and Europe.The pan-European Stoxx 600 opened 0.52 percent higher with all sectors trading in positive ground.

Investors are starting 2017 confident after solid manufacturing activity data in Europe and China. On Tuesday morning, data showed French inflation reaching its highest level since May 2014. French consumer prices increased 0.8 percent year-on-year, driven essentially by an increase in energy prices. Earlier, figures showed Chinese factory activity growing more than expected in December.

1:30 pm Union Budget: The government will be presenting its Union Budget 2017-18 on February 1.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 26 had clealry indicated that Budget 2017 would be presented a month in advance.

Modi had asked the states to align their plans with changed date of Budget presentation. He further had added that the new system would ensure speedier implementation of schemes. The Budget earlier used to be presented at 5 pm. It was rescheduled to 11 am after 2001.

Don't miss: Looking to fly high? Buy SpiceJet, IndiGo says Anand Rathi



The Sensex is up 10.61 points at 26606.06, and the Nifty up 10.80 points at 8190.30. About 1778 shares have advanced, 787 shares declined, and 758 shares are unchanged.

BHEL, GAIL, Axis Bank, ITC and Coal India are top gainers while Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and M&M are losers in the Sensex.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Ashok Wadhwa, Group CEO of Ambit, said that demonetisation has reduced the consumption engine which was propelling the Indian economy.

“Very clearly, we were operating with an investment cycle which is not yet fully picking up.” Since private sector investors aren’t investing, the burden of capex will fall on the government and corporate earnings are going to be disappointing, he warned.

“The market is reflecting that dilution in corporate earnings,” he said.