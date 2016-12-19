Sensex, Nifty at 2-week closing low; HDFC, Asian Paints sink

14:00

The market ended at 2-week closing low with the Sensex falling 114.86 points to 26374.70 and the Nifty down 35.10 points at 8104.35, weighed by HDFC, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and L&T.About 1565 shares declined against 1095 advancing shares on the BSE.

3:27 pm FII View: Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley says he expects double-digit returns for the market in 2017 as he feels equities & local long bonds are trading almost at the same multiple.

He says currently stock valuations far more at attractive than in recent past. He believes India's long-term growth story is intact.



3:22 pm NBFCs bleed: Non-banking finance stocks - Bharat Financial, Manappuram Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Equitas Holding, M&M Financial and Shriram Transport were down 2-6 percent.



3:17 pm Nifty breaks 8100: Equity benchmarks extended losses in last hour of trade with the Nifty falling below the 8100 level, weighed by HDFC, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, L&T and SBI.



The BSE Sensex was down 126.60 points at 26362.96 and the NSE Nifty declined 40.45 points to 8099.



About 1545 shares declined against 1087 advancing shares on the BSE.



3:02 pm Withdrawal limits to be relaxed soon: Santosh Kumar Gangwar, ministry of state for finance says ATM and bank withdrawal limits will be relaxed after December 30.

"We hope to normalise various measures taken under demonetisation post December 30," he says.

Issue of deposits in banking system should not be liked with today's RBI move and issue is people are depositing money repeatedly & not in one go.

2:53 pm Glenmark guidance: While addressing press conference, Glenn Saldanha, CMD of Glenmark says the company targets 30 percent of revenue from specialty & innovation segments going forward.

"We will file 9 new drug applications, bio licence application in next 10 years. Development efforts will be made in oncology, respiratory and derma segments," he says.

He expects to file 20-25 ANDAs & launch 20 generic products annually in US.

He also expects to file first NDA approval in respiratory within 3-5 years and to launch specialty business in US in 3-5 years.

"We will increase manufacturing footprint and increase number of manufacturing unit to 17 from 2," Saldanha says.



2:46 pm Defence contract: In a day or two, Ministry of Defence is likely to choose companies for designing and building protoypes for future infantry combat vehicles (FICV). The order size for the FICV prototypes contract is worth around Rs 60,000, reports CNBC-TV18.

One PSU — Ordnance Factories Board — and private players Bharat Forge, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, L&T and Titagarh Wagons and Tata Power SED (jointly) are in the fray for the contract, according to people privy to the information.

Of the total applicants, three will be chosen to produce a prototype FICV.

2:35 pm Demerger: Nitin Alloys Global has taken on record the scheme of arrangement for demerger of the casting business of Nitin Castings into Nitin Alloys Global and made the scheme effective from December 15, 2016.

2:20 pm USFDA approval: Cipla has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Fenofibrate tablets USP 48mg and 145mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Fenofibrate tablets are AB-rated generic equivalents of AbbVie’s Tricor tablets.

These tablets are indicated as adjunctive therapy to diet to reduce elevated low-density lipoproteincholesterol, total cholesterol, Triglycerides and apolipoprotein B, and to increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol in adult patients with primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia.

2:00 pm Market Check



The volatility continued in afternoon trade with the Nifty hovering around 8125 level. Tata Motors rebounded over half a percent while ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries continued to support the market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 57.44 points at 26432.12 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 18.55 points to 8120.90. About 1403 shares declined against 1142 advancing shares on the BSE.

Europe's bourses were lower as markets entered the usually quiet week for volumes ahead of the holiday season.

Asian markets too were mostly lower with Hang Seng falling 0.85 percent. Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.5 percent after it appeared to dodge a possible downgrade for now of its treasured top sovereign rating.

Oil prices rose half a percent in anticipation of tighter crude supply going into 2017 following the decision by OPEC and other producers to cut output to prop up prices.