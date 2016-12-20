Sensex lower, Nifty closes at 8082; ICICI Bank, SBI, Lupin drag

14:00

Equity benchmarks fell for the fifth consecutive session, dragged by banks, oil and pharma stocks.The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 66.72 points at 26307.98 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 21.95 points to 8082.40.About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.The US-subsidiary of 8K Miles has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cornerstone Advisors Group LLC for USD 10.25 miilion inclusive of earn-out payments as a combination of cash and stock.Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman & CEO, 8K Miles said Cornerstone's margins are close to 20 percent and he hopes that the company meets the expectation of 34-35 percent margins after combining with 8K Miles.Cornerstone Advisors Group is an executive level healthcare company which advises large hospitals in terms of entire information technology planning which is in the healthcare space or electronic medical record (EMR) selection or even the overall planning of the healthcare direction.Venkatachari added that Cornerstone's earnings per share (EPS) will be positive from the first year itself.Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the Axis Bank management has assured the government that it is taking action against erring officials who are involved in irregularities post demonetisation.

The minister further said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are keeping a watch on the activities on bankers, and the top management of banks has been advised to take action against delinquent officials.

"The chairperson (CEO Shikha Sharma) of the bank has given details... the bank has identified the officers who the investigative agencies could not catch and... they have sacked the suspected officials. (It) has taken action against its officials," Jaitley said after a pre-budget meeting with bankers where Axis Bank CEO and MD Shikha Sharma was present.



Buzzing: Shares of Visa Steel gained 13.5 percent intraday as it has resumed operations at its DRI plant in Odisha.



The company has resumed operations at its DRI plant for production of sponge iron and two sub-merged arc furnaces of ferro alloy plant for production of ferro chrome after getting necessary clearances from in State Pollution Control Board, Odisha.



With the improvement in raw material availability, the operational performance at Visa Steel had significantly improved during Q2 of FY2016-17. The production of ferro chrome has increased from 17,008 MT to 24,274 MT in Q2FY2017, a year-on-year growth of 43 percent, as per company release.



MF industry growth: Helped by growing interest from retail investors and aggressive buying of stocks, mutual fund industry grew at a rapid pace in 2016 with addition of almost Rs 4 lakh crore, or 28 per cent, to its asset base and is looking to cross Rs 20-trillion mark in the new year.

Having already attained a record asset under management (AUM) of Rs 16.5 lakh crore in November, the fund houses are looking to end the year 2016 with a total kitty of Rs 17.3 trillion, industry experts said.

Fund houses are also upbeat about the industry performance in the new year while expecting investment from new investors to fuel the growth of the sector.

Also, demonetisation of high-value currency notes could have a positive impact, with the industry betting big on conversion of cash assets into financial investments.



Market Check



Equity benchmarks as well as broader markets extended losses in afternoon trade with the Sensex falling over 100 points, dragged by banking & financials and oil stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 102.68 points at 26272.02 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 33.20 points to 8071.15. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were down around 1 percent each as market breadth weakened further.

More than two shares declined for every share rising on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Banks as well as non-banking finance stocks continued to reel under selling pressure on fears of likely farm loan waiver. Even the collection efficiency of non-banking finance companies, after demonetisation, is still low, though it improved in last 3-4 weeks. Bharat Financial, M&M Financial and Bajaj Finance lost 4-8 percent.

European stocks were edging higher in spite of two separate attacks in the German and Turkish capitals. Germany's DAX and France's CAC gained 0.3 percent each.