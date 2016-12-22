Sensex lower, Nifty breaks 8050; banks drag, Sun Pharma up

09:15

The GST Council will begin its two-day meeting today to consider the model GST laws and iron out differences on the vexed issue of jurisdiction over assessees in the new indirect tax regime.This will be the seventh meeting of the Council, which is headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and has state ministers as members.

With as many as 20 chapters of the model GST law cleared in its last meeting earlier this month, the Council will tomorrow discuss the remaining 7 chapters and then on Friday take up the dual control issue.

As consensus eluded the Council meeting, the subsequent GST legislations -- CGST, IGST and compensation law -- could not be introduced in the Winter session of Parliament that ended last week. This has threatened the April 2017 rollout target of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).



9:25 am Goldman on Voltas: Goldman Sachs has maintained neutral call with no near-term catalysts for Voltas to re-rate but remained constructive on long-term growth potential.

The brokerage house expects unitary cooling products sales to decline by 10 percent YoY in the first half of financial year 2017-18 and increase 10 percent YoY for FY18.. It also expects EPS for FY17/18 at Rs 10.50/13.30.

Goldman says uncertainty post demonetisation continues and there is no near-term catalyst. Demonetisation could change the spending patterns, it feels.

Domestic business margin may remain soft in near-term and increase gradually from FY18/19.

Management did not quantify near-term impact of demonetisation on AC sales and expects impact of demonetisation on AC sales to be minimal.

The brokerage says muted outlook for real estate could likely impact sales of associated products.



9:15 am Market Check



Equity benchmarks fell further in early trade with the Nifty breaking 8050 level, weighed by banks and weak Asian cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 57.73 points at 26184.65 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 17.10 points to 8044.20.



Sun Pharma gained more than 1 percent after the company acquired oncology product Odomzo from Novartis for global markets. It will make upfront payment of USD 175 million and additional milestone payments for the product.

In addition, its Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has received complete response letter from US FDA for Xelpros that indicates resolution of deficiency identified in Halol inspection.



HDFC, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, ONGC and Asian Paints were down 0.5-1 percent while Tata Motors, TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Tata Steel gained.



The Indian rupee continued its recovery on Thursday for the second consecutive session following correction in dollar. It has opened higher by 8 paise at 67.83 per dollar against previous close of 67.91.



Tirthankar Patnaik of Mizuho Bank says he expects the rupee to range between 67.50-68.50/dollar over the next two weeks as the market remains quiet towards the end of the year and selling pressure from foreign investors eases.



The rupee would come under renewed pressure in the new year based on macro performance in the wake of demonetisation, he says.



The dollar index retreated after hitting its highest since December 2002. Meanwhile the Swedish Crown gained 1.4 percent against the dollar after Sweden's Central Bank narrowly voted to add to its bond-buying program.

Asian markets were mixed today amid thinner pre-holiday trade, after the Dow failed to reach the 20,000 mark overnight. Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.2 percent.

US stocks fell on Wednesday, with healthcare and real estate shares losing ground a day after the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit record highs.