Sensex falls 1%, Nifty ends at 7979; ITC, Tata Motors outperform

14:00

3:30 pm Market closing: Equity benchmarks extended losses for the seventh consecutive session today, falling 1 percent weighed by banking & financials, infra, oil and metals stocks.

The Sensex plunged 262.78 points to 25979.60 and the Nifty fell 82.20 points to 7979.10. About 1978 shares declined against 665 advancing shares on the BSE.

The broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices declining 1.5 percent and 1.25 percent, respectively.



3:08 pm Market Update: Equity benchmarks extended losses in late trade with the Sensex falling 293.19 points or 1.12 percent to 25949.19 and the Nifty down 89 points or 1.10 percent at 7972.30.



About 2000 shares declined against 566 advancing shares on the BSE.



3:03 pm Buzzing: Phoenix Mills shares spiked nearly 6 percent intraday after the Canada Pension Fund signed non-binding term sheet to buy 49 percent stake in a subsidiary of the company.

"Island Star Mall Developers Private Limited (ISML), the wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, on the basis of which the proposed investor may over a (3-year) period acquire up to 49 percent stake in ISML," the company said in its filing.

The transaction is subject to execution of definitive agreements by the parties and fulfillment of conditions as may be applicable from time to time.

The funds raised by ISML will be utilised for business development and growth purposes.



2:54 pm Kotak on cement demand: Cement volumes have been impacted to the extent of 30-40 percent in trade segment post demonetisation on account of large proportion of trade sales being held in cash.



Some of the sales volumes during November were also led by pending

projects but December was weaker than November for most of the regions (barring

south). Out of the key drivers of cement demand, rural segment was impacted

adversely due to liquidity issues while real estate segment is likely to

face a prolonged slowdown, Kotak feels.



Individual housing segment is impacted for short term due to cash crunch while demand from government infrastructure projects continued to aid volume growth.



Kotak expects demand from rural and individual housing segment to bounce back quickly once liquidity eases into the system while builder segment is expected to witness slowdown for few more quarters before lower prices start to drive demand up.



2:45 pm Nomura economic outlook: India’s economy is in transition: towards greater formalisation, lesser corruption, better infrastructure and improved governance, says Nomura.



Some of these transitional reforms – the recent demonetisation and implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) – along with a reversal of the terms-of-trade gains will hurt growth in the near term but are laying the ground for a faster growth rebound in 2018, it feels.



The brokerage firm expects growth to be largely unchanged at 7.1 percent in 2017, but to rise sharply to 7.7 percent in 2018.



2:33 pm Investments via P-notes fall: Investments in domestic capital markets through participatory notes (P-Notes) plunged to its lowest level in nearly three years to Rs 1.79 lakh crore in end-November.

P-Notes are typical instruments issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to participate in Indian markets without registering themselves directly in the country to save time. But they still need to go through a proper due diligence process.

According to the data available with Sebi, the total value of P-Notes investment in Indian markets -- equity, debt and derivatives -- fell to Rs 1,79,648 crore in November-end, from Rs 1,99,987 crore at the end of October.

This was the lowest level since February 2014 when the cumulative value of such investments stood at Rs 1,72,738 crore.

The investment through the route was Rs 2,12,509 crore, Rs 2,16,232 crore and Rs 2,12,179 crore at the end of September, August and July, respectively.



2:20 pm Expert: Madhu Kela of Reliance Capital said that pain from demonetisation is coming down. Queues are coming down in banks, he said, adding that he sees the situation getting stabilised by January end.



Valuations have corrected a bit, he said, in largecap companies owing to a lot of selling by FIIs. Domestic institutions are buying, he said.



Also read - SPARC spikes 7% on USFDA's complete response letter for Xelpros



2:00 pm Market Check



Benchmark indices continued to reel under selling pressure, falling around a percent amid thin volumes ahead of Christmas holiday. Technology, banking & financials, oil, infra and metals stocks led the market lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 242.34 points to 26000.04 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 80.20 points to 7981.10. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were down 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. About four shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

European markets were lower as trading desks began to thin out on the last full day of work for London's financial sector before the long Christmas break.

Adani Ports, ONGC, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were the biggest losers among Sensex 30 stocks, down 3-4 percent followed by Infosys, HDFC, L&T, SBI, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki while ITC, Wipro and TCS gained.