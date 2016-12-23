Sensex extends losses, Nifty breaks 7950; Sun Pharma rebounds

10:00

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (M&M Finance) said it proposes to raise Rs 5,000 crore through bonds.

The company has established Rs 5,000 crore medium term note programme, it said in a BSE filing.

M&M Finance is a non-banking financial company.



10:20 am FII View: Lewis Alexander of Nomura says as Asia sails into 2017, trying to stay on an even keel will be more challenging than in 2016.

There are too many large risks stacked to the downside, according to him.

He expects central banks of Australia, India, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand to all cut rates further in 2017, which would lead to a major decoupling of Asia monetary policy from that of the Federal Reserve.

Over time, once the storm passes, Alexander sees a growing divide in Asia in coming years, as its striving cubs like India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam unlock their full growth potential.



Market Check



The market extended losses in morning trade with the Nifty breaking 7950 level, dragged by FMCG and technology stocks. However, buying in oil and select banking & financials stocks arrested the fall.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 79.56 points to 25900.04 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 28.70 points to 7950.40. The broader markets also traded lower with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices falling 0.3-0.5 percent on weak breadth.

About 1036 shares declined against 707 advancing shares on the BSE.

Sun Pharma rebounded over a percent on short covering after falling nearly 11 percent in previous seven consecutive sessions on concerns over its Halol plant. The company has acquired 1.3 crore series B preffered stock of US-based company scPharmaceuticals Inc for USD 13 million. Meanwhile, Bank of America Merrill Lynch says the complete resolution of Halol might now be delayed by another 6-9 months.