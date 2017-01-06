Sensex erases gains, Midcap outperforms; ICICI, HDFC, ITC gain

ICICI Bank, HDFC, ITC, ONGC, HDFC Bank, SBI and Reliance Industries were leading gainers today, up 0.5-2.5 percent while technology stocks remained under pressure for the second consecutive session.
Home » News » Markets » Local Markets

Jan 06, 2017, 10.54 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex erases gains, Midcap outperforms; ICICI, HDFC, ITC gain

ICICI Bank, HDFC, ITC, ONGC, HDFC Bank, SBI and Reliance Industries were leading gainers today, up 0.5-2.5 percent while technology stocks remained under pressure for the second consecutive session.

10:45 am Market Update: Equity benchmarks erased gains in morning trade. The Sensex was up 35.21 points at 26913.45 and the Nifty down 2.65 points at 8271.15.

About 1193 shares advanced against 948 declining shares on the BSE.

10:35 am Buzzing: Wockhardt shares rallied more than 8 percent intraday on getting clean chit for its Ankaleshwar unit from the German health regulator.

"Competent authority, Berlin, Germany has since issued European Union Good Manufacturing Practice Certificate confirming that company's manufacturing facility at 138, GIDC Estate, Ankaleshwar, Gujarat, complies with the principles and guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practices," the Mumbai-based healthcare company said in its filing.

The good manufacturing practice certificate issued for the plant is valid for three years; hence the company will continue to supply of APIs across European Union that contributed about 37 percent of company's revenue in FY16.

Three days back, the same active pharmaceutical ingredient plant had received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration.

10:15 am Market Expert: Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Sandeep Bhatia, Head of Equity, India at Macquarie said that markets could trend down over the next couple of months. Any 10 percent correction from current levels will be reasonable, he maintained.

The big structural impact on tax revenues is one of the many imponderables, he said, adding that the tax revenue to GDP ratio should see a jump. For the month of November gross tax collections show a jump of 55 percent.

Rural India is still hurting from poor consumption levels, he said. He hopes that recovery comes through after June.

Also read - Buy, sell, hold: 6 stocks that you should watch out today

10:00 am Market check

Benchmark indices continued to trade higher, supported by banking & financials, FMCG and oil stocks but the selling pressure in technology stocks capped upside.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 83.31 points at 26961.55 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 18.75 points to 8292.55 while the broader markets outperform.

The BSE Midcap index gained 0.6 percent and Smallcap rose 0.4 percent on positive breadth. About two shares advanced for every share falling on the exchange.

ICICI Bank, HDFC, ITC, ONGC, HDFC Bank, SBI and Reliance Industries were leading gainers today, up 0.5-2.5 percent while technology stocks remained under pressure for the second consecutive session.

The Nifty IT index fell over 2 percent after a bill backing key changes in the H1-B programme that allows skilled workers from countries like India to fill high-tech jobs in the US has been re-introduced in the US Congress yesterday. HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and TCS were down 1.5-3 percent.

GAIL, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank and NTPC are top gainers while TCS, Wipro, Infosys, BHEL and Reliance are losers in the Sensex.

