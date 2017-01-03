Sensex ends rangebound session higher; Midcap outperforms again

Equity benchmarks closed rangebound session marginally higher on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues. The broader markets continued to outperform on positive breadth.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Local Markets

Jan 03, 2017, 05.48 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex ends rangebound session higher; Midcap outperforms again

Equity benchmarks closed rangebound session marginally higher on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues. The broader markets continued to outperform on positive breadth.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sensex ends rangebound session higher; Midcap outperforms again

Equity benchmarks closed rangebound session marginally higher on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues. The broader markets continued to outperform on positive breadth.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

16:07
Moneycontrol Bureau

Equity benchmarks closed rangebound session marginally higher on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues. Investors maintained cautious stance ahead of GST council meet that started today and after the weak core sector data. The broader markets continued to outperform on positive breadth.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 47.79 points at 26643.24. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 12.75 points to close at 8192.25 after hitting an intraday high of 8219.10.

Ashok Wadhwa, Group CEO of Ambit says he retained his cautious stance on the market in short term, though he remained positive for medium to long term. He expects further dips in the market, which can be used for buying quality stocks.

Sridhar Sivaram of Enam Holdings believes earnings growth will be near 0 percent in FY17 due to demonetisation but in FY18, he expects 10-12 percent earnings growth.

The BSE Midcap index climbed 0.6 percent and Smallcap 1 percent as about two shares advanced for every share falling on the exchange.

European stocks were trading higher following good figures from China and Europe. France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were up 0.3-0.5 percent at the time of writing this article. Asia ended higher, following a pickup in China's factory activities for December. China's Shanghai Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Australia's ASX 200 and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.7-1.2 percent.

Crude oil prices hit 18-month high today, up more than 2 percent, buoyed by hopes that a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members to cut production, which kicked in on Sunday, will drain a global supply glut.

Meanwhile, core sector output growth slowed down to 4.9 percent in November 2016 from 6.6 percent recorded in previous month.

Bharti Airtel was the biggest loser among Sensex 30 stocks, down 2.4 percent after it has offered free data for 12 months to customers who switch to Airtel 4G and 3 GB free data every month till December 31 on select 4G plans. Idea Cellular was also down 2 percent.

Tata Motors fell over a percent on profit booking after yesterday's 3 percent rally factored in its December auto sales data. Hero Motocorp was down 1.4 percent while TVS Motor gained 3 percent post sales numbers.

Infosys shares declined 0.7 percent on management's caution note. The IT major's chief Vishal Sikka told employees that the road ahead is long and not easy stressing the importance of automation and warned against “lackadaisical” attitude towards greater value creation.

Banking stocks rebounded after yesterday's sell-off. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank gained 1-2 percent followed by SBI with half a percent rise whereas HDFC Bank fell 0.6 percent.

Index heavyweights ITC, Reliance Industries and L&T rose 0.5-0.9 percent. Oil retailers IOC (up 5.8 percent), HPCL (up 3.3 percent) and BPCL (up 2.4 percent) extended gains following rise in crude oil prices.

14:00
Coal India, BHEL, Axis Bank, GAIL and ICICI Bank were top gainers while Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Wipro.

Read More »

13:00
BHEL, GAIL, Axis Bank, ITC and Coal India are top gainers while Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and M&M are losers in the Sensex.

Read More »

12:00
Equity benchmarks remained higher in noon trade with the Nifty holding 8200 level, supported by FMCG, banks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries shares.

Read More »

11:00
BHEL, Axis Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI are top gainers while Infosys, Bahrti, Hero, Wipro and TCS are losers in the Sensex.

Read More »

10:00
Benchmark indices recouped early losses with the Nifty inching towards 8200 level after consolidation. Banks stocks rebounded while pharma stocks gained strength. Positive Asian cues also aided the market sentiment.

Read More »

09:15
Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, ONGC and Cipla are top gainers while Dr Reddy's Labs, Hero MotoCorp are losers in the Sensex.

Read More »

Tags  Sensex Nifty Market Midcap Smallcap
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sensex ends rangebound session higher; Midcap outperforms again

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.