Sensex ends marginally higher, Nifty fails to hold 8K; Cipla up

14:00

Equity benchmarks gained for the first time in last eight sessions on Friday, aided by HDFC group, infra and pharma stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 61.10 points at 26040.70 and the Nifty gained 6.65 points at 7985.75.

The market breadth was negative as about 1331 shares declined against 1215 advancing shares on the BSE.



3:06 pm Buzzing: Pharma company Cipla shares gained more than 4 percent intraday after its flagship product Sereflo has received final approval from the UK health regulator.

"Cipla has yielded a final approval for its lead MDI product Fluticasone + Salmeterol (Sereflo) from UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for its partner in the UK," the Mumbai-based healthcare company said in its filing.

Sereflo, 25 mcg/125 mcg & 25 mcg/250 mcg are generic equivalent to GlaxoSmithKline's Seretide inhalers and are indicated for asthma treatment.

Seretide Inhaler had UK sales of approximately USD 278 million for the 12 month period ending June 2016, according to IMS Health.

Cipla said the drug would be launched in the UK through a partner in the coming weeks.



2:59 pm Market Update: Equity benchmarks remained volatile. The Sensex gained 46.51 points at 26026.11 and the Nifty rose 1.65 points to 7980.75.



About 1298 shares declined against 1188 advancing shares on the BSE.



2:45 pm New interest rate futures: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will introduce new interest rate futures (IRF) contracts from December 30 on six-year government bonds maturing in 2022.



The IRF contract is based on 6.84 per cent central government security maturing on December 19, 2022, will be made available for trading from December 30, this year, NSE said in a circular.

An IRF contract is an agreement to buy or sell a debt instrument at a specified future date at a pre-determined price.

The cash-settled IRFs provide market participants an option to hedge risks arising from fluctuations in interest rates, which depend on various factors, including RBI policy, demand for liquidity and flow of overseas funds.



2:25 pm Buzzing: Shares of Divis Labs fell as much as 13 percent following reports of adverse observations from the USFDA made on its Vizag facility.



The observations pertain to data integrity, improper controls and violations of current good manufacturing practices (cGMP).

USFDA inspected the Unit-2 plant from November 29 to December 6 and issued a Form 483 with five observations.

According to brokerage firm Emkay, the USFDA observations included proper controls not being exercised over computer systems. Other observations include: facilities and equipment were not maintained to ensure purity quality strength, while R&D division guides quality, production activities were inconsistent with CGMP. Failure to conduct proper probe with respect to complaints and documentation and records were not maintained properly.

Divis in its statement to stock exchanges on December 8 said it was responding to the five observations within the time permitted.



Also read - SBI will kick off process in FY18 to list its insurance arm



2:00 pm Market Check



Equity benchmarks erased some gains in afternoon trade with the Nifty hovering around 8000 level due to lack of domestic as well as global cues ahead of Christmas holiday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 90.98 points at 26070.58 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 18.25 points to 7997.35. The broader markets also came off day's high with the Midcap down 0.2 percent despite positive breadth.

About 1307 shares advanced against 1091 declining shares on the BSE.

Sun Pharma was the biggest gainer, up nearly 3 percent after it acquired 14.58 percent stake in US company scPharmaceuticals for USD 13 million. Short covering also pushed the stock higher as it lost nearly 11 percent in previous seven consecutive sessions.

Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, L&T, HDFC and Maruti gained 0.6-1.6 percent whereas ITC, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and TCS were losers in the afternoon trade.