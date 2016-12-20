Sensex edges higher, Nifty holds 8100; ITC leads, HDFC drags

09:15

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) left policy unchanged today at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, as widely expected.The central bank maintained the negative 0.1 percent interest rate imposed on banks for some excess reserves, left the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield target at around zero, and kept annual rises in JGB holdings at 80 trillion yen ($676.9 billion).



9:25 am Jefferies on NTPC: Jefferies has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 as earnings should rise at 16 percent CAGR between FY16-19. The BOJ also upgraded its economic assessment, noting that the economy continued to recover moderately. It also revised up its view on exports and output.Jefferies has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 as earnings should rise at 16 percent CAGR between FY16-19.

The company's efforts focused on raising profit from internal efficiencies & PLF (plant load factor) improvements, the brokerage house says, adding confidence remains in adding 3-5 GW in FY17 against expectation of 2 GW.Equity benchmarks started off day on a flat note with positive bias Tuesday, with the Nifty holding 8100 level, supported by ITC and Infosys. HDFC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors were under pressure.The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 24.51 points at 26399.21 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 6.25 points to 8110.60.The Indian rupee has opened higher today at 67.86 per dollar against previous close of 67.87 a dollar.Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank says the dollar index continues to move higher, currently above 103 level, after the hawkish FOMC meeting and some recent geopolitical concerns.The USD-INR pair has also slid from recent highs with continuing portfolio outflows and overall dollar strength, he adds.Raina expects the pair to trade in the 67.60-68/dollar range today.The dollar regained some momentum, with the dollar index up at 103 compared with levels around 102 yesterday.The Turkish Lira and Russian Ruble fell to session lows against the greenback on Monday after the Russian ambassador to Turkey was shot by an off-duty police officer in Ankara.

Asian shares traded mixed, with the Nikkei wavering despite the Bank of Japan sounding a positive note on Japan's economic outlook as it kept monetary policy steady.

Wall Street extended a recent rally on Monday but finished the session short of earlier highs after several people were killed by a truck driven into a Christmas market in Germany.