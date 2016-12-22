Sensex below 26K, down 250pts; brokers expect further correction

13:00

Shares of SPARC, the subsidiary of healthcare major Sun Pharma, surged nearly 7 percent intraday Thursday after receiving complete response letter from the US health regulator for preservative-free eye drop.

"...has received a complete reponse letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for the new drug application for Xelpros, Latanoprost BAK-free eyedrops," the research company said in its filing.

It further said the complete response letter was related to the recent inspection of the Sun Pharma's Halol manufacturing facility (in Gujarat) by the USFDA and indicated that satisfactory resolution of the deficiencies identified during the inspection is required before the final approval of Xelpros.

In the complete response letter, the US FDA has not asked for any additional data.



1:15 pm Interview: Diagnostics company Thyrocare Technologies felt the blow of demonetisation in the month of November but was back on its feet and saw growth at 24 percent in the month under review.



A Velumani, the company's chief said that Thyrocare should see a sales growth of 25 percent, with a variation of 2 percent in the third quarter.



He also mentioned that the fourth quarter is the strongest quarter for the company.



Also read - Be opportunistic; NBFC seeing fad investing right now: Udayan



1:00 pm Market Check



Equity benchmarks plunged further in afternoon trade with the Sensex shedding 250 points on broadbased selling. Analysts expect the market to correct more from here on, citing likely disappointing December quarter earnings, sales data and economic data. Also they are cautious ahead of US president-elect Donald Trump's policy that will be announced in next month.

The market is down 10 percent on both local and global factors and has faced two shocks - US Fed hike and demonetisation, says Madhav Dhar of GTI Capital. He expects it to fall another 5 percent.

He says the market has factored in 75 percent of all the negative news and needs to watch for troublesome events in the global economy.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 252.54 points or 0.96 percent at 25989.84 and the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 81.85 points or 1.02 percent to 7979.45. The market breadth weakened further; about four shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.