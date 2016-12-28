Santa rally on D-St; Nifty nears 8100, Sensex up over 100 pts

10:01

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Raamdeo Agrawal, Joint MD at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the new year will be starting slow for earnings in the wake of the demonetisation.

He believes that there will be about 200-300 companies which will be showing growth. It is not looking to be a buffet dinner, he warned.



Although the pain still exists from government’s move to ban popular currency notes, a lot of recovery has taken place, he said, adding that recovery is more visible than what media reports lead you to believe. “Mumbai is normal,” he said.

Sources have told him that auto revival is around the corner. By January, liquidity crunch won’t remain, he said.

10:30 am Gear up for Budget: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said advancing the date of Budget presentation would help getting funds authorised for different sectors at the start of the financial year. Addressing economists at Niti Aayog's meeting on 'Economic Policy - The Road Ahead', he said that a change in the budget cycle would have an impact on the real economy. "The date of budget presentation is being advanced so that expenditure is authorised by the time the new financial year begins," the Prime Minister said.



The market continues to rise with the Sensex up 121.85 points or 0.5 percent at 26335.29 The Nifty is up 39.55 points or 0.5 percent at 8072.40. About 1320 shares have advanced, 382 shares declined, and 76 shares are unchanged.

Cipla, Wipro, Dr Reddy's Labs, Axis Bank and Lupin are top gainers while Tata Steel and Tata Motors are losers in the Sensex.



Meanwhile, analyst Jim Rickards said Federal Reserve hiked interest rates just two weeks ago for the second time in a decade, but it will soon be cutting them again. said a stock market correction is coming as President-elect Donald Trump's economic stimulus plans will not pan out, causing a "head-on collision" between perception and reality.

The markets have been rallying on the back of Trump's win as investors bet on tax cuts and fiscal spending under the new administration.



Gold rose for the fourth straight session, on a technically-driven rebound in thin volume, amid a slightly weaker dollar. Expectations of further US interest rate increases lower demand for the non-yielding assets such as bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.