Santa rally on D-St; Nifty nears 8100, Sensex up over 100 pts

Cipla, Wipro, Dr Reddy's Labs, Axis Bank and Lupin are top gainers while Tata Steel and Tata Motors are losers in the Sensex.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Local Markets

Dec 28, 2016, 10.58 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Santa rally on D-St; Nifty nears 8100, Sensex up over 100 pts

Cipla, Wipro, Dr Reddy's Labs, Axis Bank and Lupin are top gainers while Tata Steel and Tata Motors are losers in the Sensex.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Santa rally on D-St; Nifty nears 8100, Sensex up over 100 pts

Cipla, Wipro, Dr Reddy's Labs, Axis Bank and Lupin are top gainers while Tata Steel and Tata Motors are losers in the Sensex.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
10:01
Moneycontrol Bureau

10:45 am Market outlook: Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Raamdeo Agrawal, Joint MD at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the new year will be starting slow for earnings in the wake of the demonetisation.

He believes that there will be about 200-300 companies which will be showing growth. It is not looking to be a buffet dinner, he warned.

Although the pain still exists from government’s move to ban popular currency notes, a lot of recovery has taken place, he said, adding that recovery is more visible than what media reports lead you to believe. “Mumbai is normal,” he said.

Sources have told him that auto revival is around the corner. By January, liquidity crunch won’t remain, he said.

10:30 am Gear up for Budget: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said advancing the date of Budget presentation would help getting funds authorised for different sectors at the start of the financial year. Addressing economists at Niti Aayog's meeting on 'Economic Policy - The Road Ahead', he said that a change in the budget cycle would have an impact on the real economy. "The date of budget presentation is being advanced so that expenditure is authorised by the time the new financial year begins," the Prime Minister said.

Don't miss: Buy, sell, hold: 5 stocks that you can buy for smart gains

The market continues to rise with the Sensex up 121.85 points or 0.5 percent at 26335.29 The Nifty is up 39.55 points or 0.5 percent at 8072.40. About 1320 shares have advanced, 382 shares declined, and 76 shares are unchanged.

Cipla, Wipro, Dr Reddy's Labs, Axis Bank and Lupin are top gainers while Tata Steel and Tata Motors are losers in the Sensex.

Meanwhile, analyst Jim Rickards said Federal Reserve hiked interest rates just two weeks ago for the second time in a decade, but it will soon be cutting them again. said a stock market correction is coming as President-elect Donald Trump's economic stimulus plans will not pan out, causing a "head-on collision" between perception and reality.

The markets have been rallying on the back of Trump's win as investors bet on tax cuts and fiscal spending under the new administration.

Gold rose for the fourth straight session, on a technically-driven rebound in thin volume, amid a slightly weaker dollar. Expectations of further US interest rate increases lower demand for the non-yielding assets such as bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

09:15
Maruti, Wipro, Infosys, Maruti and Dr Reddy's are gainers while ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Bharti and L&T are losers in the Sensex.

Read More »

Tags  BSE sensex NSE Nifty market Cipla Tata Steel tata motors
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Santa rally on D-St; Nifty nears 8100, Sensex up over 100 pts
gem23
Gold Member
26 Followers
Other Market Topics

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login