Nifty struggles below 8100, Midcap underperforms; TCS rises 2%

13:00

Avenue Supermarts and Continental Warehousing Corporation have received markets regulator Sebi's approval to float initial public offerings.These firms had filed their draft offer documents with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in September.Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates supermarkets retail chain D-Mart, is looking to raise Rs 1,870 crore through the public issue.The public issue of Continental Warehousing comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 418.80 crore and an offer for sale of up to one crore shares by Warburg Pincus and 36,76,820 shares by Abraaj, according to Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

The market continued to reel under selling pressure, heading towards its fifth straight session of losses amid thin trading volumes at FIIs desk.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 85.22 points at 26289.48 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 26.30 points to 8078.05 while the broader markets extended losses in afternoon trade, underperforming benchmarks.

The BSE Midcap slipped 0.6 percent and Smallcap lost 1 percent on weak breadth. About two shares declined for every share rising on the exchange.

HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC and Bajaj Auto were top contributors to Sensex losses, down 1-2.5 percent while TCS, Infosys and ITC maintained the lead, up 1-2 percent.

Asian shares traded mostly higher with the exception of China and Hong Kong as continued capital outflows from the mainland weighed on sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 closed up 0.53 percent or 102.93 points at 19,494.53 after wavering near flat for most of the session. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced its decision to hold interest rates in negative territory and kept the 10-year government bond yield target at around zero percent.