Nifty struggles below 8100, Midcap underperforms; TCS rises 2%

The market continued to reel under selling pressure, heading towards its fifth straight session of losses amid thin trading volumes at FIIs desk.
Dec 20, 2016, 03.37 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty struggles below 8100, Midcap underperforms; TCS rises 2%

The market continued to reel under selling pressure, heading towards its fifth straight session of losses amid thin trading volumes at FIIs desk.

Nifty struggles below 8100, Midcap underperforms; TCS rises 2%

The market continued to reel under selling pressure, heading towards its fifth straight session of losses amid thin trading volumes at FIIs desk.

13:00
Moneycontrol Bureau

1:20 pm SEBI nod for IPOs: Avenue Supermarts and Continental Warehousing Corporation have received markets regulator Sebi's approval to float initial public offerings.

These firms had filed their draft offer documents with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in September.

Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates supermarkets retail chain D-Mart, is looking to raise Rs 1,870 crore through the public issue.

The public issue of Continental Warehousing comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 418.80 crore and an offer for sale of up to one crore shares by Warburg Pincus and 36,76,820 shares by Abraaj, according to Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Also read - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala loses spark in 2016 with flat stock holdings

1:00 pm Market Check

The market continued to reel under selling pressure, heading towards its fifth straight session of losses amid thin trading volumes at FIIs desk.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 85.22 points at 26289.48 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 26.30 points to 8078.05 while the broader markets extended losses in afternoon trade, underperforming benchmarks.

The BSE Midcap slipped 0.6 percent and Smallcap lost 1 percent on weak breadth. About two shares declined for every share rising on the exchange.

HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC and Bajaj Auto were top contributors to Sensex losses, down 1-2.5 percent while TCS, Infosys and ITC maintained the lead, up 1-2 percent.

Asian shares traded mostly higher with the exception of China and Hong Kong as continued capital outflows from the mainland weighed on sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 closed up 0.53 percent or 102.93 points at 19,494.53 after wavering near flat for most of the session. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced its decision to hold interest rates in negative territory and kept the 10-year government bond yield target at around zero percent.

12:00
Equity benchmarks fell further with the Nifty trading below the 8100 level, weighed by banking & financials and NBFCs. However, the buying in technology stocks arrested the fall.

11:00
Equity bencmarks lost ground in late morning trade with the Nifty breaking 8100 level, dragged by banks.

10:00
Bajaj Auto was the biggest loser among Sensex 30 stocks, down 2 percent followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, Hero Motocorp, ONGC and HUL while GAIL extended its previous day's rally, up nearly 2 percent on top of 2 percent upside yesterday. ITC, Infosys, TCS, L&T, NTPC and Coal India gained 0.7-1.3 percent.

09:15
Equity benchmarks started off day on a flat note with positive bias Tuesday, with the Nifty holding 8100 level, supported by ITC and Infosys. HDFC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors were under pressure.

Tags  TCS Sensex Nifty Market Midcap
Nifty struggles below 8100, Midcap underperforms; TCS rises 2%

