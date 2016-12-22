Nifty struggles below 8000; Hindalco, Tata Steel shares melt

12:00

Corporate boardrooms remained abuzz with deal activities in 2016 with mergers and acquisitions worth over USD 52-billion and the tally may get even bigger in the new year on growing interest of global investors in the Indian businesses.

The surge in deal value this year was largely driven by big-ticket transactions and consolidation in many sectors, experts said, while adding that similar trends may continue going forward in 2017.

They said the new year looks promising in terms of domestic, inbound as well as outbound deals, but this outlook is dependent on macro-economic trends and reforms in sectors like infrastructure and power among others.

According to consultancy major EY, the total quantum of announced deal value for 2016 is estimated at USD 52.6 billion, sharply higher than USD 31.3 billion in 2015, though the deal count declined to 756 deals (from 886 deals in 2015).



12:35 pm Market Expert: "There is an old saying, 'you should either give them a price or give them a time but not both,'" says Madhav Dhar when asked about how the market will exactly fare in 2017.

We are down 10 percent on both local and global factors and have faced two shocks - US Fed hike and demonetisation, says Madhav Dhar of GTI Capital.



Listing his views for the year ahead Dhar told CNBC-TV18 that the market may see another 5 percent fall and another month of time correction.



12:24 pm Interview: Biocon is among the companies that gave a good performance in 2016 and the stock surged 80 percent this year.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD of the company, said the Japanese regulatory approval for insulin glargine was the starting point and after that the company did many filings both in EU and US.

Company has filed Glargine, Pegfilgrastim, Trastuzumab in EU and US.

The most important thing is to get one approval in EU for one of these filings, said Mazumdar.

She also said that speciality is the way to go and Biocon believes that there will be better returns if a company focuses on specialty. Biocon will file insulin Glargine in the US in FY18.

12:00 pm Market Check



The market remained under pressure in noon trade, heading towards its seventh straight session of losses. Nifty Metal hit hardest, falling over 2 percent followed by Bank index that dropped a percent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 217.59 points at 26024.79 and the 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 71.80 points to 7989.50. The broader markets fell over a percent as declines increased further.

About 1827 shares declined against 478 advancing shares on the BSE.

Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries were the biggest losers among Nifty 50 stocks, down 3 percent each. Infosys, HDFC, SBI, L&T, ONGC, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki were down 1-2 percent.

Equity market seems to be caught in a global trend where there is a risk-off trade happening and emerging markets are seeing a sell-off, says market analyst, Rakesh Arora.

Domestically, exaggerated fears of demonetisation, uncertainty about Q3, Q4 earnings outlook is also keeping the market on tenterhooks, he adds. He believes, it is likely that the market is 2-5 percent away from the bottom, so it is right time to start buying.