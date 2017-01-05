Nifty, Sensex rally; IT stocks drag market

14:19

The Sensex is up 210.27 points or 0.8 percent at 26843.40, and the Nifty up 66.55 points or 0.8 percent at 8257.05. About 1867 shares have advanced, 823 shares declined, and 530 shares are unchanged.

Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ONGC and ICICI Bank are top gainers while TCS, Infosys and M&M are losers in the Sensex.

Markets in Europe open lower after minutes from the last US Federal meeting showed willingness to increase rates at a faster pace.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 opened 0.39 points lower with most sectors trading in negative territory.

The retail sector should draw some attention, after contracting during Wednesday's trading, with the release of the latest retail PMI figures in the euro zone. Meanwhile, in the US, Amazon and Forever 21 are reportedly among those considering bidding for American Apparel.