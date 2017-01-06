Nifty reclaims 8300, Sensex climbs; IT stocks sulk on visa issue

09:15

: Mahesh Nandurkar of CLSA says a combination of gains from demonetisation (estimate Rs 75,000 crore) and a partial relaxation of the fiscal roadmap should enable the Government to raise its overall spend by Rs 2 lakh crore YoY in FY18, i.e. the same jump as the last year.

This higher spend would only be an internal re-allocation of funds and not a net boost to the economy as the overall fiscal deficit should still reduce YoY, he feels.

He believes consumer staple companies, two-wheeler makers, Mahindra & Mahindra and cement producers should benefit. A change in the definition of 'long term' for capital gains tax could impact sentiment for equities, Nandurkar says.

9:25 am Market gains: The market surged higher with the Nifty briefly touching 8300. The Sensex is up 91.62 points or 0.3 percent at 26969.86 and the Nifty is up 24.75 points or 0.3 percent at 8298.55. About 989 shares have advanced, 312 shares declined, and 423 shares are unchanged.

ONGC, Hero MotoCoro, Tata Motors, GAIL and NTPC are top gainers while TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Bharti and Axis Bank are losers in the Sensex.

The market has opened with strong gains with the Nifty nearing 8300. The 50-share index is up 16.95 points or 0.2 percent at 8290.75 and the Sensex is up 58.43 points or 0.22% at 26936.67. About 595 shares have advanced, 145 shares declined, and 380 shares are unchanged.

GAIL, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank and NTPC are top gainers while TCS, Wipro, Infosys, BHEL and Reliance are losers in the Sensex.

The Indian rupee has strengthened further in early trade Friday. It has opened at 67.85 a dollar, up 11 paise compared with 67.96 a dollar in previous session.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank says economic data released in the US was better than expected but the Dollar index is still subdued.



The dollar retreated to the 101 handle against a basket of currencies, from levels above 103.60 reached earlier in the week.



Asian markets traded mixed, with Japanese automakers coming under pressure following a tweet by President-elect Donald Trump directed at Toyota, as well as due to a stronger yen.



The Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.56 percent. Shares of Toyota fell 2.03 percent. On Thursday, Trump rebuked Toyota on Twitter and threatened the automaker with a large border tax if it builds a new plant outside the US.

Meanwhile, the yen strengthened to 115.66 against the dollar on Friday morning Asia time, from levels above 118.00 earlier in the week.



Dow Jones industrial average fell 42.87 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 19,899.29. The S&P 500 dropped 1.75 points, or 0.08 percent, to end at 2,269, while the Nasdaq rose 10.93 points, or 0.2 percent, to close at 5,487.94.

Crude oil prices were steady in trade. A report that Saudi Arabia is cutting production as it implements an agreement to ease a global supply glut sparked the turnaround supports.