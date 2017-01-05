Nifty reclaims 8250, Sensex continues to gain; auto, metal up

10:00

The market is still buying interest with the Nifty briefly hitting 8250. The 50-share index is up 57.35 points or 0.7 percent at 8247.85 and the Sensex is up 181.76 points or 0.7 percent at 26814.89.

Tata Motors, Adani ports, Wipro, ONGC and ICICI Bank are top gainer while M&M, HDFC and BHEL are losers in the Sensex.

The rupee firmed up 16 paise to 67.89 against the dollar today after the US currency saw higher selling by exporters and banks amid a higher opening in the

domestic stock market. Forex dealers said weakness in the greenback against other currencies overseas gave the rupee some relief.

Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market gave the uptrend some momentum, they added.

