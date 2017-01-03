Nifty reclaims 8200, Sensex firm; Infosys dips 2%, BHEL & ITC up

BHEL, Axis Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI are top gainers while Infosys, Bahrti, Hero, Wipro and TCS are losers in the Sensex.
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Local Markets

Jan 03, 2017, 11.41 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty reclaims 8200, Sensex firm; Infosys dips 2%, BHEL & ITC up

BHEL, Axis Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI are top gainers while Infosys, Bahrti, Hero, Wipro and TCS are losers in the Sensex.

Nifty reclaims 8200, Sensex firm; Infosys dips 2%, BHEL & ITC up

BHEL, Axis Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI are top gainers while Infosys, Bahrti, Hero, Wipro and TCS are losers in the Sensex.

11:09
Moneycontrol Bureau

The market has recovered from early weakness supported by FMCG, oil & gas and bank stocks. The Nifty is up 22.30 points or 0.3 percent at 8201.80 while the Sensex is up 52.43 points or 0.2 percent at 26647.88.

BHEL, Axis Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI are top gainers while Infosys, Bahrti, Hero, Wipro and TCS are losers in the Sensex.

Gold prices were up by Rs 31 to reclaim Rs 27,601 per 10 grams in futures trading today as speculators enlarged positions amid a firming trend overseas.

Analysts said a firming trend in precious metals overseas mainly buoyed gold futures here. Globally, gold surged as much as 0.50 percent to USD 1,156.70 an ounce in Singapore today.

10:00
Benchmark indices recouped early losses with the Nifty inching towards 8200 level after consolidation. Banks stocks rebounded while pharma stocks gained strength. Positive Asian cues also aided the market sentiment.

09:15
Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, ONGC and Cipla are top gainers while Dr Reddy's Labs, Hero MotoCorp are losers in the Sensex.

Nifty reclaims 8200, Sensex firm; Infosys dips 2%, BHEL & ITC up

