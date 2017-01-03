Nifty reclaims 8200, Sensex firm; Infosys dips 2%, BHEL & ITC up

11:09

The market has recovered from early weakness supported by FMCG, oil & gas and bank stocks. The Nifty is up 22.30 points or 0.3 percent at 8201.80 while the Sensex is up 52.43 points or 0.2 percent at 26647.88.

BHEL, Axis Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI are top gainers while Infosys, Bahrti, Hero, Wipro and TCS are losers in the Sensex.

Gold prices were up by Rs 31 to reclaim Rs 27,601 per 10 grams in futures trading today as speculators enlarged positions amid a firming trend overseas.

Analysts said a firming trend in precious metals overseas mainly buoyed gold futures here. Globally, gold surged as much as 0.50 percent to USD 1,156.70 an ounce in Singapore today.