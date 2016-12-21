Nifty reclaims 8100, Sensex volatile; HDFC, Infosys support

09:15

Gurvinder Brar of Macquarie Capital says the brokerage house supported the ongoing value rally and thinks it will persist in 2017.Equity markets will continue to be driven by policy/political events, which increases uncertainty of any predictions.

Investors should not be surprised to see a multi-year value rally if the economic momentum continues to surprise on the upside and gets reflected in improving earnings outlook, he says.

Previous cycles show this is possible and attractive valuations suggest scope for a further uplift, he feels.



9:25 am UBS on PFC & REC: UBS says Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation look inexpensive, with healthy return on equities & over 5 percent dividend yields.

The brokerage house has increased target price on PFC to Rs 150 from Rs 145 and raised target on REC to Rs 165 from Rs 145.



9:15 am Market Check:



Equity benchmarks rebounded in opening trade with the Nifty reclaiming 8100 level, supported by positive global cues. Banking & financials, auto, select technology and infra stocks gained.



The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 82.73 points at 26390.71 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 25.35 points to 8107.75.



HDFC, Infosys, ICICI Bank, L&T, Sun Pharma and SBI were leading contributors to Sensex's gains while TCS, ITC, HDFC Bank and HUL were under pressure.



The Indian rupee recovered in early trade today after hitting 68 against the US dollar in previous session. The dollar yesterday traded near its 14-year high on hopes of better US growth going ahead and a fastest pace of rate increases in 2017.



It has opened higher by 10 paise at 67.93 per dollar versus 68.03 Tuesday.



Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity says despite yesterday's dollar gain, recovery in the rupee can be expected as 68-68.20/dollar is a crucial support level.



The trading range for the spot USD-INR is seen between 67.70-68.20/dollar, according to him.



Dollar held strong above 103 mark after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments about the labor market reinforced the notion of a faster pace of US interest rate hikes next year than had been expected.

Asian markets were higher today, after the Dow hitting a new record close overnight just shy of the psychological 20,000 level.

US equities touched record highs on Tuesday and the dollar rose to its highest level in 14 years as markets shrugged off risk aversion and continued the rally that has elevated Wall Street since Election Day.