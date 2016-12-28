Nifty reclaims 8100, Sensex surges over 150 pts; midcaps rise

Dec 28, 2016, 02.35 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dr Reddy's Labs, Coal India, Wipro, Axis Bank and HUL are top gainers while Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Hero Moto and Reliance are losers in the Sensex.
India Inc raised a whopping Rs 38,645 crore in November through private placement of corporate debt bonds, a surge of 57 per cent from the year-ago level, for business expansion and propping up working capital
requirements.
With the latest mobilisation, the total fund raisingthrough private placement of debt securities reached Rs 4.2 lakh crore in the current financial year (April-November).
In the previous fiscal (2015-16), the capital raked in through the route stood at Rs 4.58 lakh crore. According to the data available with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), companies garnered a total of Rs 38,645 crore from debt on a private placement basis last month, much higher than the Rs 24,618 crore raised in November 2015.