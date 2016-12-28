Nifty reclaims 8100, Sensex surges over 150 pts; midcaps rise

14:00

After multiple attempts, the Nifty managed to hit 8100. The 50-share index is up 64.90 points or 0.8 percent at 8097.75 while the Sensex is up 193.89 points or 0.7 percent at 26407.33.Dr Reddy's Labs, Coal India, Wipro, Axis Bank and HUL are top gainers while Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Hero Moto and Reliance are losers in the Sensex.

India Inc raised a whopping Rs 38,645 crore in November through private placement of corporate debt bonds, a surge of 57 per cent from the year-ago level, for business expansion and propping up working capital

requirements.

With the latest mobilisation, the total fund raisingthrough private placement of debt securities reached Rs 4.2 lakh crore in the current financial year (April-November).

In the previous fiscal (2015-16), the capital raked in through the route stood at Rs 4.58 lakh crore. According to the data available with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), companies garnered a total of Rs 38,645 crore from debt on a private placement basis last month, much higher than the Rs 24,618 crore raised in November 2015.