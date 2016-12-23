Nifty reclaims 8000, Sensex rises 150 pts; HDFC twins, RIL gain

Benchmark indices gained further in afternoon trade with the Sensex climbing above 26000 level, driven by index heavyweights HDFC, HDFC Bank, L&T and Reliance Industries.
Dec 23, 2016, 02.11 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

13:00
Moneycontrol Bureau

1:30 pm Market Update: Benchmark indices rallied further with the Sensex rising 144.17 points to 26123.77 and the Nifty climbing 37.55 points to 8016.65.

About 1366 shares advanced against 975 declining shares on the BSE.

1:20 pm Kotak on battery makers: Kotak says slower revenue growth remains key concern for battery companies.

It expects revenue growth of battery companies to slow down over the next three years due to 7 percent volume CAGR in automotive replacement industry over FY2016-19 (12 percent CAGR over FY2011-16) and limited scope for market share gains in the four- wheeler replacement segment.

Lead prices have increased significantly, which will cap EBITDA margin and could even lead to some downside risks, it feels.

Valuations are still demanding and don’t completely factor in weaker medium-term growth prospects; the brokerage house, therefore, has maintained sell rating on both Amara Raja Batteries with a target price of Rs 765 and Exide Industries with a target price of Rs 165.

1:00 pm Market Check

Benchmark indices gained further in afternoon trade with the Sensex climbing above 26000 level, driven by index heavyweights HDFC, HDFC Bank, L&T and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 46.03 points at 26025.63 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 6.85 points at 7985.95.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices continued to outperform benchmarks, rising 0.56 percent and 0.35 percent, respectively. About 1256 shares advanced against 1029 declining shares on the BSE.

Oil prices slipped in thin Asian trade ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, eroding some of the gains in the previous session as traders took profits.

Brent futures for February delivery dropped 0.44 percent to USD 54.81 a barrel after ending the previous session up 1.1 percent. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.64 percent, to USD 52.62 a barrel after settling up 0.9 percent in the previous session.

12:00
Benchmark indices gained strength amid consolidation in noon trade with the Nifty inching towards 8000 level, supported by banking & financials, infra and oil stocks. Trading volumes have been low ahead of Christmas holiday.

11:00
HDFC, HDFC Bank, HUL, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki gained 0.3-1 percent. ITC, Tata Motors, Infosys, TCS, Axis Bank, M&M and Adani Ports fell 0.7-1.4 percent.

10:00
Sun Pharma rebounded over a percent on short covering after falling nearly 11 percent in previous seven consecutive sessions on concerns over its Halol plant.

09:15
Equity benchmarks started off Friday's trade on a negative note amid consolidation and low volumes, weighed by weak global cues ahead of Christmas holiday.

Tags  Sensex Nifty Market HDFC Crude oil
