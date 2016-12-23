Nifty reclaims 8000, Sensex rises 150 pts; HDFC twins, RIL gain

Dec 23, 2016, 02.11 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Benchmark indices gained further in afternoon trade with the Sensex climbing above 26000 level, driven by index heavyweights HDFC, HDFC Bank, L&T and Reliance Industries.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 46.03 points at 26025.63 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 6.85 points at 7985.95.
The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices continued to outperform benchmarks, rising 0.56 percent and 0.35 percent, respectively. About 1256 shares advanced against 1029 declining shares on the BSE.
Oil prices slipped in thin Asian trade ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, eroding some of the gains in the previous session as traders took profits.
Brent futures for February delivery dropped 0.44 percent to USD 54.81 a barrel after ending the previous session up 1.1 percent. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.64 percent, to USD 52.62 a barrel after settling up 0.9 percent in the previous session.