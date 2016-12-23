Nifty rebounds, Sensex above 26000; banks lead, Tata Motors down

12:00

Alkem Laboratories shares gained 2 percent intraday after the company received establishment inspection report from the US health regulator for its Daman formulation facility.

With this report, the inspection has now been closed by the US Food & Drug Administration, the Mumbai-based pharma company said in its filing.

The USFDA had inspected Daman formulation facility from September 20-29 and had issued Form-483 with 13 observations.

Post this, the company had submitted a detailed corrective and preventive action (CAPA) plan to the regulator within the stipulated timelines.

Alkem Labs said the USFDA has reviewed the CAPA and has found them acceptable.

12:20 pm SBI Life IPO: State Bank of India (SBI) will get cracking on the process to list its insurance arm SBI Life in 2017-18.



SBI Life was valued at Rs 46,000 crore during a recent stake sale in December when the State Bank of India (SBI) announced it would divest 3.9 percent stake in its insurance arm for Rs 1794 crore. This made the insurer the highest valued life insurer.



In an interview with Moneycontrol Arijit Basu, MD and CEO, SBI Life said that now that they have a benchmark, this will be actively considered in the next fiscal year.



SBI LIfe is a joint venture between State Bank of India (SBI) and BNP Cardif with the latter holding 26 percent stake. The foreign partner BNP Cardif will take a final decision to hike their stake by the end of the financial year. The new insurance laws allow foreign partners to hold up to 49 percent in an Indian insurance company.



12:00 pm Market Check



Benchmark indices gained strength amid consolidation in noon trade with the Nifty inching towards 8000 level, supported by banking & financials, infra and oil stocks. Trading volumes have been low ahead of Christmas holiday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 50.83 points to 26030.43 and the 50-share NSE Nifty was up 9.90 points at 7989 while the broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 0.3 percent each.

About 1209 shares advanced against 979 declining shares on the exchange.

Sun Pharma retained its top position in the buying list, up more than 2 percent followed by HDFC Bank, L&T, HDFC, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki whereas ITC, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Infosys, TCS, M&M and Wipro were under pressure.

In the midcap space, Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance, Piramal Enterprises, UPL and MRF gained 2-4 percent while Reliance Communications, Shriram City, Pidilite Industries, Amara Raja and Emami fell 1-2 percent.