Nifty opens above 7900, Sensex firm; Tata Steel, ITC, Cipla up

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took stock of the ongoing demonetisation drive at a meeting attended by IBA chief and heads of key bankers including State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.

The meeting assumes significance as restrictions imposed by the government on currency withdrawal is coming to an end on December 30, which is also the last date for deposit of old currency notes.

It is also believed that meeting discussed issues impact on lending activity, bad loans and earning.

Besides, issue of diversion of cash from banks and other irregularities is also believed to have discussed.

9:45 am Exclusive: Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that SEBI has begun interim investigations into the beleaguered Tree House. The market regulator will be probing into alleged questionable accounting practice of the playgroup chain in the last two-three days.

It will also be seeking audit and accounting statements pertaining to the last 3-4 years of the company. Sources further add that if required, SEBI officials will ask for statements for the last 5-6 years.

Zee Learn had recently informed the exchanges that they have called off their proposed merger with Tree House Education after news broke about Tree House shutting 113 branches due to fund crunch.

9:30 am Interview: In a relief to farmers hit by demonetisation, the Reserve Bank on December 26 gave an additional 60 days to repay their crop loans due in November-December and said that prompt repayment would be eligible for the extra 3 percent interest subsidy.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, Managing Director & Group Executive (Associates & Subsidiaries), State Bank of India said the grace period is a relief for farmers who had problems selling their crop post demonetisation and from the bank’s point of view, around 5 lakh farmers would benefit from this extension scheme.

He said the small and medium enterprises prefer to avail the cash credit facility more than loans which have to be repaid on a particular date.

After a tumultous ride, the market has opened in green on Tuesday. The Sensex is up 71.46 points or 0.3 percent at 25878.56, and the Nifty up 18.15 points or 0.2 percent at 7926.40. About 404 shares have advanced, 263 shares declined, and 27 shares are unchanged.

Tata Steel, ITC, Cipla, Adani Ports and ONGC are gainers while Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Wipro, M&M and Dr Reddy's Labs are losers in the Sensex.



The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Tuesday. It has opened lower by 10 paise at 67.84 per dollar versus 67.74 Monday. Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The year-end markets are very low on liquidity and continue to trade in a tight range with the dollar index hovering around 103 levels."



The dollar index held steady around the 103 mark, also Iranian rial hits record low against US dollar in a sign of concern about the country's ability to attract foreign money after US president-elect Donald Trump takes office.



Asian stocks were little changed on Tuesday, in thin trade and with little to guide them as most major markets were closed on Monday for Christmas holidays.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, with Australia closed. The US market was shut yesterday, so no cues to watch out from there.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was up 0.15 percent on Tuesday, after slipping 0.5 percent on Monday.