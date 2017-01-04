Jan 04, 2017, 03.01 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bharti Infratel, HCL Technologies, BHEL, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Tata Motors and Wipro were top gainers with 1.5-3 percent upside while Reliance Industries, HUL, Lupin, ICICI Bank, Cipla, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ACC and Eicher Motors were under pressure, down 0.6-2 percent.
Nifty hovers around 8200; HCL Tech & BHEL gainers, Europe flat
Marketmen said heavy buying by stockists, retailers and bulk consumers, triggered by thin supplies from mills mainly kept sweetener prices in the green zone for the third straight day.
Besides, waning stockpiles due to consecutive lower production was the main reason behind price rise, they quoted.
Sugar mill delivery M-30 and S-30 prices jumped up further by Rs 110 each to end at Rs 3,640-3,720 and Rs 3,630-3,710 per quintal.
2:18 pm FDI: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country grew by over 27 percent to USD 27.82 billion during April-October this fiscal.
The FDI stood at USD 21.87 billion in April-October 2015-2016, according to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).
The main sectors which have attracted the foreign inflows include services, telecom, trading, computer hardware and software and automobile.
India receives maximum FDI from Singapore, Mauritius, the Netherlands and Japan.
The inflows increased by 23 percent to USD 55.6 billion in the last financial year.
2:00 pm Market Check
Benchmark indices remained listless with the Nifty hovering around 8200 level due to lack of global cues. Investors awaited the outcome of two-day's GST council meet later today and quarterly earnings that will begin with Infosys next week.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 7.36 points at 26650.60 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 3.10 points at 8195.35 while the broader markets continued to outperform with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 0.15 percent and 0.65 percent, respectively.
The market breadth remained positive as about 1636 shares advanced against 966 declining shares on the exchange.
Markets in Europe were flat today as investors awaited flash inflation figures for the euro zone.
