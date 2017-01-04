Nifty hovers around 8200; HCL Tech & BHEL gainers, Europe flat

14:00

Equity benchmarks remained directionless with the Sensex falling 8.91 points to 26634.33 and the Nifty down 2.95 points at 8189.30.About 1543 shares advanced against 1151 declining shares on the BSE.Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car maker, has started offering Rs 10,000-18,000 discount on Swift and Rs 10,000 on Ciaz, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting unnamed sources.The company also offered a discount of Rs 10,000-20,000 on Swift Dzire and Rs 20,000-25,000 on WagonR.HCL Technologies said the acquisition of Butler America Aerospace, LLC has been completed with effect from January 3, 2017.Sugar prices shot up further by Rs 110 per quintal at the wholesale sugar market in the national capital today following bumper demand from stockists and bulk consumers, powered by lower output this year.

Marketmen said heavy buying by stockists, retailers and bulk consumers, triggered by thin supplies from mills mainly kept sweetener prices in the green zone for the third straight day.

Besides, waning stockpiles due to consecutive lower production was the main reason behind price rise, they quoted.

Sugar mill delivery M-30 and S-30 prices jumped up further by Rs 110 each to end at Rs 3,640-3,720 and Rs 3,630-3,710 per quintal.



2:18 pm FDI: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country grew by over 27 percent to USD 27.82 billion during April-October this fiscal.



The FDI stood at USD 21.87 billion in April-October 2015-2016, according to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

The main sectors which have attracted the foreign inflows include services, telecom, trading, computer hardware and software and automobile.

India receives maximum FDI from Singapore, Mauritius, the Netherlands and Japan.

The inflows increased by 23 percent to USD 55.6 billion in the last financial year.

2:00 pm Market Check



Benchmark indices remained listless with the Nifty hovering around 8200 level due to lack of global cues. Investors awaited the outcome of two-day's GST council meet later today and quarterly earnings that will begin with Infosys next week.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 7.36 points at 26650.60 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 3.10 points at 8195.35 while the broader markets continued to outperform with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 0.15 percent and 0.65 percent, respectively.

The market breadth remained positive as about 1636 shares advanced against 966 declining shares on the exchange.

Bharti Infratel, HCL Technologies, BHEL, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Tata Motors and Wipro were top gainers with 1.5-3 percent upside while Reliance Industries, HUL, Lupin, ICICI Bank, Cipla, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ACC and Eicher Motors were under pressure, down 0.6-2 percent.

Markets in Europe were flat today as investors awaited flash inflation figures for the euro zone.