Nifty hovers around 8100, Midcap outperforms; Nikkei corrects

Saurabh Mukherjea of Ambit Capital shook the world when he said it is contracting gross domestic product (GDP) for the current year and now he says the evidence that emerged in the last few days validates the point that the economy is under pressure.He said, the economy will barely grow in the second half of this fiscal year and our FY18 growth estimate of 5.8 percent looks to be under pressure.He said that there is pressure on banking and financial stocks and all near-term targets on the market have been scrapped.The situation is tricky for foreign instituional investors (FIIs) after the election of Donanld Trump as US president.Mukherjea says FII outflows will continue to present a bad picture for the Indian market and market may correct by 10-15 percent in 3-6 months if domestic instituional investors (DIIs) sell off.

Equity benchmarks remained volatile in morning trade with the Nifty hovering around 8100. Asian peers except Nikkei continued to trade higher, following the positive lead from Wall Street that hit record high.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 43.07 points at 26351.05 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 11.75 points to 8094.15 while the broader markets marginally outperformed benchmarks. About 1188 shares advanced against 828 declining shares on the BSE.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 turned lower by 0.3 percent after hitting a one-year high earlier while China's Shanghai, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.4-1 percent.

Gold rose, reversing earlier losses, as the US dollar edged slightly lower from 14-year highs touched the previous day. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at USD 1,137.1 an ounce. It fell 0.6 percent in the previous session.