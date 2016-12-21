Dec 21, 2016, 12.07 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Equity benchmarks remained volatile in morning trade with the Nifty hovering around 8100. Asian peers except Nikkei continued to trade higher, following the positive lead from Wall Street that hit record high.
Nifty hovers around 8100, Midcap outperforms; Nikkei corrects
The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 43.07 points at 26351.05 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 11.75 points to 8094.15 while the broader markets marginally outperformed benchmarks. About 1188 shares advanced against 828 declining shares on the BSE.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 turned lower by 0.3 percent after hitting a one-year high earlier while China's Shanghai, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.4-1 percent.
Gold rose, reversing earlier losses, as the US dollar edged slightly lower from 14-year highs touched the previous day. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at USD 1,137.1 an ounce. It fell 0.6 percent in the previous session.