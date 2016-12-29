Nifty hovers around 8050; TCS, Infosys, Axis early gainers

10:00

Demonetisation is a radical reform that will change the way of life, believes Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal. The move will increase the tax base and improve gross domestic product (GDP) by 2 percent if completed.Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Meghwal said that once the entire process of cash ban is completed, consumption and investments will pick-up rapidly. The cash collected at the end will be disclosed by the central bank at right time.Any dividend from the Reserve Bank of India will come post demonetisation.RBI’s obligation on old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 will lapse on March 31, 2017. Possessing more than 10 notes in old currency will attract jail term, which is mentioned in the Ordinance of Demonetisation, Meghwal added.The National Stock Exchange (NSE) filed draft papers with market regulator Sebi for its much-awaited IPO, expected to be one of the biggest in recent times, with an estimated size of over Rs 10,000 crore. The initial public offer will see existing shareholders offloading 20-25 per cent shares to the public through the OFS route. The offer may give the exchange a valuation of Rs 50,000-55,000 crore, sources said, adding that the IPO itself could be worth about Rs 10,000 crore. The Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) has been filed with Sebi well ahead of the exchange's own deadline of January 31, 2017. NSE's IPO is being keenly awaited in the market as one of the biggest in recent times. Rival BSE is also in the process of launching its initial share sale of up to Rs 1,500 crore for which it filed draft prospectus with Sebi in September.

The market seems to be cautious ahead of Futures and Options (F&O) expiry today. The Sensex is up 14.17 points at 26224.85 and the Nifty is up 9 points at 8043.85.

About 1087 shares have advanced, 561 shares declined, and 90 shares are unchanged.

TCS, Axis Bank, Infosys, ONGC and NTPC are top gainers while Adani Ports, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors are losers in the Sensex.

US oil prices fell following a surprise build in the country's crude stocks shown in data published by the American Petroleum Institute (API).

Gold prices rose as the US dollar slipped against a basket of currencies, but gains were limited on expectations of more rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve next year.

The dollar sagged against the yen, weighed down by U.S. yields slipping to two-week lows and an ebb in risk appetite that favored the safe-haven Japanese currency.