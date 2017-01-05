Nifty holds 8250, Sensex firm; M&M, HDFC laggards

Jan 05, 2017, 12.02 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty holds 8250, Sensex firm; M&M, HDFC laggards

11:00
Moneycontrol Bureau

The market continues to rise with the Nifty up 60.70 points or 0.7 percent at 8251.20 while the Sensex is up 189.45 points or 0.7 percent at 26822.58.

Gold prices rose by 0.60 percent to Rs 27,808 per 10 grams in futures trading today as speculators created fresh positions, taking positive cues from global markets.

Market analysts attributed the rise in gold prices at futures trade to a firm trend overseas where gold rose to its highest in four weeks as the US dollar retreated from a 14-year peak touched earlier this week.

 

10:00
Tata Motors, Adani ports, Wipro, ONGC and ICICI Bank are top gainer while M&M, HDFC and BHEL are losers in the Sensex.

09:15
Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and ONGC are top gainers while Bharti and Lupin are losers in the Sensex.

Tags  BSE Sensex NSE NIfty market M&M HDFC ONGC
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.