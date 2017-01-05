Nifty holds 8250, Sensex firm; M&M, HDFC laggards

11:00

The market continues to rise with the Nifty up 60.70 points or 0.7 percent at 8251.20 while the Sensex is up 189.45 points or 0.7 percent at 26822.58.

Tata Motors, Adani Ports, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Steel are top gainers while M&M and HDFC are laggards in the Sensex.

Gold prices rose by 0.60 percent to Rs 27,808 per 10 grams in futures trading today as speculators created fresh positions, taking positive cues from global markets.

Market analysts attributed the rise in gold prices at futures trade to a firm trend overseas where gold rose to its highest in four weeks as the US dollar retreated from a 14-year peak touched earlier this week.