Nifty hits 8100, Sensex steady; banks, pharma, FMCG, IT rally

The Sensex is up 188.12 points or 0.7 percent at 26401.56, and the Nifty up 64.45 points or 0.8 percent at 8097.30. About 1733 shares have advanced, 705 shares declined, and 167 shares are unchanged.Coal India, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, Wipro and Adani Ports are gainers in the Sensex while Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Reliance are losers.Cash crunch continues to plague the economy even as the 50-day demonetisation deadline of December 30 approaches.

In the last one month very little has improved on the ground level in terms of cash availability despite promises of increased supply. Banks are still dispensing around Rs 10,000 crore cash per day through branches and ATM networks combined as they were at end of November, reports CNBC-TV18.



Less than 15 percent ATMs are being loaded with cash on a daily basis.

1:30 pm Interview: In an interview to CNBC-TV18, BC Tripathi, CMD of GAIL spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

"The long-term deals will be in sync with the oil, the way oil prices goes but you won’t see the immediate impact because it has last three months or last 12 months average price of crude oil", he said.

The Cabinet today approved promulgation of an ordinance to impose a penalty, including a jail term, for possession of the scrapped 500 and 1000 rupee notes beyond a cut-off.

The Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also approved an ordinance to amend the RBI Act to extinguish the liability of the government and the central bank on thedemonetised high-denomination notes to prevent future

litigations.



Official sources said the ordinance has been cleared, but did not say if the penal provisions would apply for holding the junked currency after the 50-day window to deposit them in banks ends as of December 30 or after March 31, till which time deposit of old currency notes at specified branches of the Reserve Bank after submitting a declaration form is open.