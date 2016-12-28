Nifty hits 8050, Sensex opens firm; Infosys, Maruti gainers

09:15

With currency exchange getting done by December 31st and situation normalising, 2017 could see upmove in the market, believes Sanjay Dutt, Director of Quantum Securities.The first half of 2017 could see market scaling new heights, he said adding that price correction has already happened. This, however, will also depend upon on flows and currency movements.On the upcoming Budget, Dutt said it “could be a landmark budget” with more radical changes coming in.Aggressive correction in stocks has factored in the third quarter earnings.The Budget 2017 is likely to be taxpayer-friendly which will soothe pain of the cash crunch scheme implemented in November this year, sources have told CNBC-TV18. The focus could be on sectors like agriculture, micro, small & medium enterprises and housing.CNBC-TV18 reports quoting sources, say that the government’s push will be more on welfare and skill development of the poor.The Finance Ministry is also reviewing increasing the limit for tax rebates on home loans in the upcoming Budget.The Customs Department has also been instructed to look into duty correction across the manufacturing sector, sources say.Sanjay Mookim of BofAML said, "Demonetisation and GST mean that earnings for the next 3-4 quarters at least will be volatile. Downgrades are likely to continue but valuations are less of a hurdle.""We expect the government to act soon with both a monetary and fiscal stimulus. As well, difficulties on lack of cash should end in a few weeks.""In 2017, Indian equity can match/beat bonds. Our December 2017 Sensex target is 29,000. Within sectors, banks should dominate earnings growth, we stay with the well capitalised ones. Expect the government stimulus to help companies dealing with rural staples, cement, 2 wheeler and tractors," he added.

After a super rally, the market has opened ranged on Wednesday. The Sensex is up 76.01 points or 0.3 percent at 26289.45, and the Nifty up 23.05 points or 0.3 percent at 8055.90. About 643 shares have advanced, 178 shares declined, and 43 shares are unchanged.

Maruti, Wipro, Infosys, Maruti and Dr Reddy's are gainers while ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Bharti and L&T are losers in the Sensex.

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 68.10 per dollar versus previous close 68.07.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Rupee will continue to trade negative with low volatility due to an appreciating dollar. Trading range for the spot USD/INR pair would be 68-68.20/dollar."

The US dollar gained against the yen on stronger-than-expected US housing data and expectations for a hawkish Federal Reserve, but remained below a recent 10-month high in thin holiday trading.

The cabinet is set to take up an ordinance on demonetised currency today. According to government sources an ordinance is necessary to give note ban legal sanctity as timeline on old note deposits could be tweaked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday met the top economists in the country to discuss future reforms. The meeting which was organised by Niti Ayog was attended by the government's own economic brain trust, as well as some other prominent economists.

Some of the key issues on the agenda were simplifying tax structure, cutting direct tax rates and harmonising customs duty. Strategic divestment of loss-making PSUs was also discussed in the meeting.

Globally, Asia stocks followed Wall Street higher early, while the dollar firmed against major peers such as the yen following the release of upbeat US economic data overnight.

Crude oil prices held large gains on expectations of supply tightening once oil-producing nations implement a scheduled output cut.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent. Australian stocks were up 0.9 percent. Japan's Nikkei was little changed.

US stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, supported by upbeat consumer and housing data, with gains in technology shares lifting the Nasdaq Composite to a record