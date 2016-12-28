Nifty hits 8050, Sensex opens firm; Infosys, Maruti gainers

Dec 28, 2016, 10.00 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Maruti, Wipro, Infosys, Maruti and Dr Reddy's are gainers while ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Bharti and L&T are losers in the Sensex.
After a super rally, the market has opened ranged on Wednesday. The Sensex is up 76.01 points or 0.3 percent at 26289.45, and the Nifty up 23.05 points or 0.3 percent at 8055.90. About 643 shares have advanced, 178 shares declined, and 43 shares are unchanged.
The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 68.10 per dollar versus previous close 68.07.
Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Rupee will continue to trade negative with low volatility due to an appreciating dollar. Trading range for the spot USD/INR pair would be 68-68.20/dollar."
The US dollar gained against the yen on stronger-than-expected US housing data and expectations for a hawkish Federal Reserve, but remained below a recent 10-month high in thin holiday trading.
The cabinet is set to take up an ordinance on demonetised currency today. According to government sources an ordinance is necessary to give note ban legal sanctity as timeline on old note deposits could be tweaked.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday met the top economists in the country to discuss future reforms. The meeting which was organised by Niti Ayog was attended by the government's own economic brain trust, as well as some other prominent economists.
Some of the key issues on the agenda were simplifying tax structure, cutting direct tax rates and harmonising customs duty. Strategic divestment of loss-making PSUs was also discussed in the meeting.
Globally, Asia stocks followed Wall Street higher early, while the dollar firmed against major peers such as the yen following the release of upbeat US economic data overnight.
Crude oil prices held large gains on expectations of supply tightening once oil-producing nations implement a scheduled output cut.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent. Australian stocks were up 0.9 percent. Japan's Nikkei was little changed.
US stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, supported by upbeat consumer and housing data, with gains in technology shares lifting the Nasdaq Composite to a record