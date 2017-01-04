Nifty higher, Mid & Smallcap outperform; HDFC rebounds, RIL down

10:00

: Benchmark indices were flat with a positive bias. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 10.61 points to 26653.85 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 4.50 points at 8196.75.About 1547 shares advanced against 663 declining shares on the BSE.Business activity in the Indian service sector fell for the second consecutive month in December, reflecting a steeper reduction in incoming new work. Backlogs continued to rise, while employment decreased fractionally. Panel members widely blamed the deterioration in economic conditions on the rupee demonetisation, with concerns towards the speed of the recovery weighing heavily on sentiment. Meanwhile, input costs rose further, but efforts to boost demand led some firms to lower their charges, Nikkei IHS Markit says in its report.

The seasonally adjusted headline Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index registered 46.8 in December, little-changed from November’s reading of 46.7 and indicating a further solid contraction in output.

10:20 am Buzzing: Shares of Godrej Properties rose more than 3 percent intraday as it has sold over 300 apartments at its recently launched project Godrej Green.



“Within two months of launch of its project Godrej Green in Pune, the company sold over 300 apartments, which represent 75 percent of total 400 apartments that were opened for sale,” the company said in press release.



Godrej Green, is a part of a larger 31 acre residential developments at Undri, is spread across 10 acres.



The project offers 2BHK and 3BHK apartments with carpet areas ranging from 52.3 square meter to 82.5 square meter.



10:00 am Market Check



Equity benchmarks gained strength amid consolidation as investors awaited the outcome of two-day GST Council meet later today. The broader markets continued to outperform on strong breadth.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 70.33 points at 26713.57 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 23.15 points to 8215.40 while the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.6 percent each.

About three shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.

HDFC rebounded after early losses, up 0.5 percent on short covering. Tata Motors extended gains, up more than 2 percent followed by ONGC, L&T, Infosys, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank.

Reliance Industries erased early gains to trade 1 percent lower. ITC, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank remained under pressure with moderate losses.

Asian markets were mixed with the Japanese shares rising more than 2 percent as the yen weakened against a stronger dollar and recent surveys suggest global manufacturing sectors might be seeing a strong turnaround.