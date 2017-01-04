Nifty fails to hold 8200 for 3rd day; Bharti shines, RIL down 2%

15:59

Benchmark indices ended Wednesday's session on a flat note after consolidation as investors awaited December quarter earnings that will begin next week with Infosys.

No consensus on dual control in GST council meet, weak Services PMI data after demonetisation and lack of global cues also caused volatility in the market.

The 50-share NSE Nifty failed to hold 8200 level for third consecutive session, down 1.75 points at 8190.50. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 10.11 points to 26633.13 after a 117-point swing.

The momentous changes of 2016, both local and global, have not played out fully yet, and there continue to be significant policy risks and uncertainty, Neelkanth Mishra of Credit Suisse says.

He believes there are limited avenues available to the government to provide a fast acting stimulus. The start of GST will also be disruptive for a few quarters, he feels.

The BSE Smallcap index outperformed benchmarks, up 0.5 percent as about 1624 shares advanced against 1163 declining shares on the exchange.

FIIs have been net sellers for 13 consecutive sessions. They net sold Rs 800.71 crore worth of shares today, as per provisional data available on the exchange.

Meanwhile, the government is likely miss its April deadline for implementation of goods & services tax (GST) as council meeting ended without consensus over dual control. The next council meeting will be held on January 16.

The Election Commission announced the assembly election dates for five states today, saying polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting from February 11. Elections in Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand will be held in single phase while Manipur polls will be in two phases. Counting of all five state elections will be held on March 11.

The Indian rupee gained smartly by 28 paise on dollar weakness. It settled at 68.05 a dollar compared with 68.33 in previous session.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel rebounded sharply by 3.5 percent after losing 2.4 percent in previous session due to new data plans for 4G customers. Idea Cellular also gained 1 percent.

Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, BHEL and Wipro were other major gainers, up 1-2.6 percent whereas banks were under pressure. ICICI Bank and SBI were down 1.3 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

European stocks were flat at the time of writing this article, while Asia mostly ended higher with Japan's Nikkei rising 2.5 percent.