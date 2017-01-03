Nifty ends below 8200, Sensex in green; Bharti down 3%, BHEL up

14:00

After a lot of volatility, the market ended in green. The Sensex was up 47.79 points or 0.2 percent at 26643.24, and the Nifty up 12.75 points or 0.2 percent at 8192.25. About 1800 shares have advanced, 953 shares declined, and 689 shares are unchanged.

Coal India, BHEL, Axis Bank, GAIL and ICICI Bank were top gainers while Bharti Airtel,Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Wipro.

2:59 pm Market Update: Benchmark indices remained higher with the Sensex rising 85.20 points to 26680.65 and the Nifty climbing 27.10 points to 8206.60.



About 1827 shares advanced against 840 declining shares on the BSE.



2:50 pm Morgan Stanley on LIC Housing: Morgan Stanley has downgraded LIC Housing Finance to equal-weight from overweight, citing weak and uncertain revenue outlook driven by unexpected lending rate cuts by banks.

The brokerage house also slashed target price to Rs 560 (from Rs 700 earlier) after it cut FY17/18/19 EPS estimates by 1 / 16.5 / 22 percent on lower net interest margin (NIM) and loan growth.

Average NIM estimate for FY18-19 is reduced by 35 basis points, and FY16-19 loan CAGR to 12 percent from 16 percent due to both balance transfers and demonetisation.

2:35 pm Buyback: Balrampur Chini Mills, the country's second-largest sugar firm, today announced buyback of equity shares worth Rs 175 crore through tender offer.

In a BSE filing, the company said it will buyback one crore equity shares at a face value of Rs 1 each from the equity shareholders on a proportionate basis.

The buyback of equity shares would be through a tender offer route at a price of Rs 175 per share payable in cash.

The company has fixed January 13 as record date for determining the entitlement and the names of the shareholders, who are eligible to participate in the buyback offer. Axis Capital Ltd is manager to the buyback offer.



2:20 pm Cement sector outlook: Demonetisation is likely to pull down growth of the cement sector this fiscal to 4 percent and may impact the debt level of small and medium producing firms, says a report.



Cement output is estimated to grow around 4 percent in 2016-17 as against earlier projection of 4-6 percent, said India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) in its report.

"Cement production is likely to grow by around 4 percent in 2016-17. The agency earlier estimated 4-6 percent growth for 2016-17," said Ind-Ra.

2:00 pm Market Check



Benchmark indices gained strength again amid choppy trade in afternoon, tracking positive global cues. Banks, FMCG and infra stocks continued to support market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 85.50 points at 26680.95 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 25 points to 8204.50. The BSE Midcap index climbed 0.6 percent and Smallcap was up 1 percent as more than two shares advanced for every share falling on the exchange.

ITC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, GAIL, Coal India and BHEL were top gainers among Sensex 30 stocks, up 1-2 percent while Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, HDFC and M&M were under pressure

Bourses in Europe started jumping higher on good figures from China and Europe. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.75 percent higher with all sectors and bourses trading in positive ground.

Oil prices rose in the first trading hours of 2017 today, buoyed by hopes that a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members to cut production, which kicked in on Sunday, will be effective in draining a global supply glut. Oil markets were closed on Monday after the New Year's holiday.

International Brent crude oil prices were up 0.76 percent, at USD 57.27 a barrel. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices were up 0.76 percent, at USD 54.13 a barrel.