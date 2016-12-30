Nifty ends below 8200, Sensex climbs 260 pts; FMCG gains

14:00

After a lot of struggle the Nifty could not touch 8200. The 50-share index ended up 82.20 points or 1 percent at 8185.80 while the Sensex was up 260.31 points or 0.9 percent at 26626.46. The Sensex gained 2 percent, Nifty climbed 3 percent in 2016. Bank Nifty climbed most, up 8 percent in the year.

2:50 pm Exclusive: India is likely to sign Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) amendments with Singapore today in its long drawn battle against black money, say sources privy to the development. The Singapore Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today evening.

It would be interesting to see whether the DTAA's modification will have a provision on capital gains akin to the Mauritius Treaty, whereby any investment made by a foreign institutional investor before March 31 2017, will enjoy full capital gain exemptions, says Abhishek Goenka, Partner at PwC.



2:30 pm Market outlook: Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Nilesh Shah, Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, said that it is better to wait for results from the demonetistiaon move. He spoke about domestic institutional investors buying. He said that whenever markets have corrected below 8050, there is lumpsum investment. This is cash we are receiving on a daily basis and deploying into the markets, he said. He is cautious on real estate sector as it has been witnessing a slowdown. Gold and jewellery is also one sector which is seeing a downturn. He expects magic from the Budget. He would like the government to cut tax rates, spend more infrastructure and honour its fiscal deficit commitment.



The market is gearing up for a strong close to 2016 last trading day. The Sensex is up 272.93 points or 1 percent at 26639.08, and the Nifty up 79.10 points or 0.9 percent at 8182.70. About 1743 shares have advanced, 728 shares declined, and 175 shares are unchanged.

ITC, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and Axis Bank are top gainers while Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy, ONGC and Bharti Airtel are losers in the Sensex.

European bourses started the last trading day of 2016 slightly in the red.The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 was 0.06 percent lower with the major bourses trading in the red. The London Stock Exchange will close early Friday at 12:30 UK time while the German DAX will close at 2pm.

Stocks in the auto sector were down by 0.28 percent. Healthcare stocks were also among the worst performers, falling 0.25 percent.