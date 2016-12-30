Nifty ends below 8200, Sensex climbs 260 pts; FMCG gains

Sun Pharma, GAIL, ITC, Infosys and BHEL were top gainers while Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's Labs, HDFC Bank and ONGC were losers in the Sensex.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Local Markets

Dec 30, 2016, 04.48 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty ends below 8200, Sensex climbs 260 pts; FMCG gains

Sun Pharma, GAIL, ITC, Infosys and BHEL were top gainers while Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's Labs, HDFC Bank and ONGC were losers in the Sensex.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Nifty ends below 8200, Sensex climbs 260 pts; FMCG gains

Sun Pharma, GAIL, ITC, Infosys and BHEL were top gainers while Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's Labs, HDFC Bank and ONGC were losers in the Sensex.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

14:00
Moneycontrol Bureau

3:30 pm Market closing: After a lot of struggle the Nifty could not touch 8200. The 50-share index ended up 82.20 points or 1 percent at 8185.80 while the Sensex was up 260.31 points or 0.9 percent at 26626.46. The Sensex gained 2 percent, Nifty climbed 3 percent in 2016. Bank Nifty climbed most, up 8 percent in the year.

Sun Pharma, GAIL, ITC, Infosys and BHEL were top gainers while Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's Labs, HDFC Bank and ONGC were losers in the Sensex. 

2:50 pm Exclusive: India is likely to sign Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) amendments with Singapore today in its long drawn battle against black money, say sources privy to the development. The Singapore Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today evening.

It would be interesting to see whether the DTAA's modification will have a provision on capital gains akin to the Mauritius Treaty, whereby any investment made by a foreign institutional investor before March 31 2017, will enjoy full capital gain exemptions, says Abhishek Goenka, Partner at PwC.

2:30 pm Market outlook: Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Nilesh Shah, Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, said that it is better to wait for results from the demonetistiaon move. He spoke about domestic institutional investors buying. He said that whenever markets have corrected below 8050, there is lumpsum investment. This is cash we are receiving on a daily basis and deploying into the markets, he said. He is cautious on real estate sector as it has been witnessing a slowdown. Gold and jewellery is also one sector which is seeing a downturn. He expects magic from the Budget. He would like the government to cut tax rates, spend more infrastructure and honour its fiscal deficit commitment.

Don't miss: Upcoming Budget likely to focus on agri, housing sectors, says HDFC

The market is gearing up for a strong close to 2016 last trading day. The Sensex is up 272.93 points or 1 percent at 26639.08, and the Nifty up 79.10 points or 0.9 percent at 8182.70. About 1743 shares have advanced, 728 shares declined, and 175 shares are unchanged.

ITC, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and Axis Bank are top gainers while Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy, ONGC and Bharti Airtel are losers in the Sensex.

European bourses started the last trading day of 2016 slightly in the red.The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 was 0.06 percent lower with the major bourses trading in the red. The London Stock Exchange will close early Friday at 12:30 UK time while the German DAX will close at 2pm.

Stocks in the auto sector were down by 0.28 percent. Healthcare stocks were also among the worst performers, falling 0.25 percent.

13:00
ITC, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports and Reliance are top gainers while Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's and Bajaj Auto are losers in the Sensex.

Read More »

12:00
ITC, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and SBI are top gainers while Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Tata Steel are losers in the Sensex. Midcap index is also up.

Read More »

11:00
ICICI Bank, ITC, BHEL, SBI and Reliance are top gainers while Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel and Coal India are losers in the Sensex.

Read More »

10:00
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, BHEL, ITC and SBI are top gainers while Bharti, Coal India and Dr Reddy's Labs are losers in the Sensex.

Read More »

09:15
The market manages to climb as the Sensex is up 171.12 points or 0.6 percent at 26537.27. The Nifty is up 52.20 points or 0.6 percent at 8155.80. About 1202 shares have advanced, 271 shares declined, and 53 shares are unchanged.

Read More »

Tags  BSE Sensex market Sensex Nifty ITC Sun Pharma Axis Babk ONGC
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Nifty ends below 8200, Sensex climbs 260 pts; FMCG gains

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.