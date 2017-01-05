Nifty ends at 8274, Sensex gains 245 pts; Tata Motors up 3%

14:00

The market has ended higher with the Nifty above 8250. The Nifty closed up 83.30 points or 1 percent at 8273.80 while the Sensex ended up 245.11 points or 0.9 percent at 26878.24. Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and ONGC were top gainers while TCS, NTPC, HDFC Bank and Infosys were losers in the Sensex.Former Reserve Bank governor D Subbarao today termed demonetisation as "creative destruction and the most disruptive policy innovation since 1991 reforms" that has helped destroy blackmoney.

"On November 8, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Reserve Bank have demonetised 86 per cent of currency in circulation overnight, which is what is arguably the most disruptive policy innovation in India since the 1991 reforms," he said.

"Demonetisation, in that sense, is creative destruction. But it is a very special type of creative destruction. Because what it has destroyed is a destructive creation -- blackmoney.

2:55 pm Exclusive: After a successful completion of a deal on its direct-to-home business, the Dhoot family's Videocon is back on the street with yet another deal. It has commenced the process to sell its majority stake in home appliance giant Kenstar, sources close to the development tell CNBC-TV18.

Companies like Havells, Bajaj Electricals and Symphony may likely be the favorites to acquire the stake. Private equity players like Advent have also been approached for the acquisition.

Videocon may utilise the sale proceeds of Kenstar for debt reduction.

2:45 pm Defence Budget: Nearly USD 14 billion worth of defence offset obligations would be discharged in India by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) by 2028, MoS for Defence Subhash R Bhamre said today, and indicated that the country envisages to reduce the defence budget by 50 percent within a decade.

He said the defence industry has the potential to become a huge foreign exchange earner and also lead the country to its professed goal of self-reliance.

"Nearly USD 14 billion worth of defence offset obligations will be discharged by the foreign OEMs by 2028," he said while delivering the inaugural address at seminar - Leveraging defence expenditure as a tool for nation building - organised by College of Defence Management here.

2:30 pm Steel update: Essar Steel India today said it has recorded highest-ever quarterly production of flat steel products with a 61 percent jump in output during the three months ended December 31.

The total flat steel production stood at 1.48 million tonnes (MT) in the third quarter ended December 31 as compared to 0.92 million tonnes in the same period last year. Pellet production grew 99 percent to 2.59 MT from 1.30 MT in the same quarter last year, a company statement said here.

Liquid steel output increased by 62 percent to 1.48 MT in Q3 FY17 from 0.92 MT in the same period last year, it said.

The Sensex is up 210.27 points or 0.8 percent at 26843.40, and the Nifty up 66.55 points or 0.8 percent at 8257.05. About 1867 shares have advanced, 823 shares declined, and 530 shares are unchanged.

Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ONGC and ICICI Bank are top gainers while TCS, Infosys and M&M are losers in the Sensex.

Markets in Europe open lower after minutes from the last US Federal meeting showed willingness to increase rates at a faster pace.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 opened 0.39 points lower with most sectors trading in negative territory.

The retail sector should draw some attention, after contracting during Wednesday's trading, with the release of the latest retail PMI figures in the euro zone. Meanwhile, in the US, Amazon and Forever 21 are reportedly among those considering bidding for American Apparel.