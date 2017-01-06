Nifty ends at 8244, Sensex falls 119 pts; IT index sheds 3%

14:01

Benchmark indices erased some previous day's gains on profit booking and further correction in technology stocks.The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 119.01 points at 26759.23 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 30 points to 8243.80.About 1512 shares declined against 1202 advancing shares on the BSE.CARE Ratings says post demonetisation, micro finance institutions are increasingly looking for cashless disbursement and collection through Jan-Dhan accounts by leveraging technology.

With 8 NBFC-MFIs converting into small finance banks (SFBs) by March 2017, the competitive environment is bound to undergo a major shift within the microfinance industry as a whole. As these entities are expected to remain focused on microfinance, cashless disbursement and collection of loans is bound to increase in the future, the rating agency says.

Even though the collections are less, many MFIs are conducting center / group meetings to make borrowers aware of the impact on their credit profile due to default on repayment and the role credit bureaus. These meetings are also used to educate the borrowers to overcome any kind of slowdown in their business activities and to encourage banking habits in order to move towards non-cash based model.

CARE feels MFIs with high financial leverage and low collections efficiencies are expected to face deterioration in their credit profile.



3:03 pm Market Update: Equity benchmarks extended losses in late trade with the Sensex falling 117.30 points to 26760.94. The Nifty breached 8250 level, down 32.05 points at 8241.75.



About 1557 shares declined against 1108 advancing shares on the BSE.



2:55 pm BoAML on Idea: Bank of America Merrill Lynch has downgraded Idea Cellular to underperform from neutral as it expects sustained weakness in Idea’s revenues led by slowing revenue growth and negative operational leverage.



The brokerage house also expects the near-term earnings to be materially hit by combined effect of demonetisation and Jio’s free offering.



It now expects 10 percent/20 percent QoQ decline in voice RPM and data

ARMB in Q3 (versus 1-4 percent decline before) when Idea report and estimate continued weakness to flow in subsequent quarters as well.



BoAML sees limited visibility of any re-rating in next 12 months as

market would likely witness further tariff declines before things stabilise.



2:45 pm Buyback: Apar Industries says the board of directors of the company has approved the buyback up to 4.5 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, representing up to 1.17 percent of the outstanding equity shares, at a price of Rs 660 per share payable in cash for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 29.7 crore.

2:35 pm NTPC chairman says he expects to commission projects of 8,000-10,000 MW by March 2019.



FY18 investment target is pegged at Rs 8,000 crore and FY17 was at Rs 30,000 crore, he adds.



2:20 pm Order win: Wind turbine maker Suzlon Group today said that it has bagged 105 mega watt (MW) order from Axis Energy Group in Andhra Pradesh.



"The project consists of 50 units of S111 90 metre tubular tower, each with a capacity of 2.1 MW. Located in Andhra Pradesh, the project is scheduled for completion in two phases," the company said in a BSE filing.

While, the first phase will be completed in March 2017 and the second phase will be completed in June 2017, it said.



Also read - Wockhardt soars 8% as German regulator clears Ankleshwar plant



2:00 pm Market Check



Benchmark indices remained directionless in afternoon due to lack of domestic and global cues. Investors awaited quarterly earnings that will begin next week with TCS and Infosys.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 8.38 points at 26869.86 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 0.30 points to 8273.50.

The main European bourses were moving south on the last day of trading of the first week of 2017. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.27 percent lower with most sectors trading in negative territory.

Yes Bank was the biggest gainer among Nifty 50 stocks as Motilal Oswal expects the outperformance to continue even in CY17, with its return on equities best placed among peers at over 20 percent.

HCL Technologies shed nearly 4 percent on US immigration fears. Even other technology stocks too were under pressure after the immigration reform re-introduced in the US House of Representatives by Congressmen.

Natco Pharma surged over 4 percent following the approval from US Food and Drug Administration for its generic version of Bendamustine Hydrochloride powder for injection, 25 mg/Vial and 100 mg/Vial (Singe-Dose Vial), which it will launch on November 1, 2019 or earlier in USA market.