Nifty below 8150, Sensex falls over 100 pts; SBI, HDFC down 1-2%

09:15

Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities believes the global 'macro' factors may be less relevant in CY17.

With developed market yields starting to move towards normal levels on the back of anticipated economic recovery, attention will shift to fundamentals once again unless developed market economic growth were to falter in CY17, he says.

Given the disappointment in earnings over the past few years, Prasad feels investors would naturally be a bit wary about placing a great deal of confidence in consensus earnings estimates for FY17-19.

He says FY17 earnings growth of 13 percent (Nifty 50 Index basis) is largely back-ended and reflects the very low base of net profits in several stocks in H2FY16.

9:30 am Market slips: The Sensex is down 140.69 points or 0.5 percent at 26485.77 and the Nifty is down 43.45 points or 0.5 percent at 8142.35. About 898 shares have advanced, 549 shares declined, and 2181 shares are unchanged.

NTPC, Dr Reddy's Labs, Coal India, Wipro and BHEL are top gainers while SBI, HDFC, BAjaj Auto, ICICI Bank and Hero MotoCorp are losers in the Sensex.

Don't miss: Buy, sell, hold: How to trade 5 auto & bank stocks?

The market has started 2017 on a flat note as the Sensex is up 55.14 points or 0.2 percent at 26681.60. The Nifty is up 19.10 points or 0.2 percent at 8204.90. About 334 shares have advanced, 72 shares declined, and 3221 shares are unchanged.

SBI, Wipro, Maruti, Dr Reddy's Labs and NTPC are top gainers while HDFC, Bharti, M&M, ITC and ICICI Bank are major losers in the Sensex.



The Indian rupee opened lower by 3 paise at 67.95 per dollar on Monday versus 67.92 Friday.



Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "We expect the rupee to gain after finding support at 68/dollar. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 67.80-68.20/dollar today." The dollar index slipped well below the 103 mark. The euro surged against the dollar, currently at 1.05.



Banks will be in focus as the markets wake up to giant rate cuts by two biggest public sector banks after the influx of low cost deposits since the demonetisation announcement. SBI slashed rate by 90 basis points and PNB by 70 basis points.

Auto sales for the month of December was a mixed bag. Maruti reported lowest sales since June 2016 while Royal Enfield continues to show strength in sales. Weakness in commercial vehicle sales continued.



Petrol price was hiked by Rs 1.29 a litre -- the third increase in a month, and diesel rate was raised by 97 paise a litre - the second hike in a fortnight. The increase in rates announced by oil firms is excluding state levies and the actual hike will be higher.





