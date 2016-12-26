Dec 26, 2016, 11.13 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Equity benchmarks continued to reel under selling pressure on fears of hike in long term capital gains tax after PM comments. Banking & financial stocks hit hardest with Nifty Bank falling over a percent.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Nifty back above 7900 amid pressure; Bank sheds 1%, Maruti soars
Equity benchmarks continued to reel under selling pressure on fears of hike in long term capital gains tax after PM comments. Banking & financial stocks hit hardest with Nifty Bank falling over a percent.
|
Equity benchmarks continued to reel under selling pressure on fears of hike in long term capital gains tax after PM comments. Banking & financial stocks hit hardest with Nifty Bank falling over a percent.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 208.20 points at 25832.50 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 66.90 points to 7918.85. The broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices shedding over 1.3 percent on weak breadth.
About five shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and SBI were down 1-2 percent while Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints and Dr Reddy's Labs outperformed, rising 0.5-1 percent.
All eyes are on December quarter earnings that will begin from next month.
Sanjay Kadam of Nomura says the consolidated FY17 consensus earnings estimates for Sensex stocks were down by 0.5 percent over the past month, combined with a 2.1 percent increase in the Index, from 25,765 on November 21, 2016 to 26,308 on December 20.
The market earnings multiple has increased to 15.54x vs 15.34x a month ago, the market is trading at a 9.3 percent discount to its five-year average.