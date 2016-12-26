Nifty at over 7-month low, tests 7900; Sensex tanks 250 pts

09:15

Speaking to Ramesh Damani, Member of BSE said that they do pay their share of taxes in the form Securities Transaction Tax. "Everytime we buy a share, whether we sell it a loss or profit, we pay a tax,” he said, adding that the government makes Rs 7000 crore by way of this tax on a dull year. Commenting on how it is painless, and fair the tax is, he said it is not fair to say the stock market isn’t paying its fair amount of taxes.To assuage market fears, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said there is no move to impose long-term capital gains tax on share transactions, an issue investors are hugely touchy about. The statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly dropped a hint on increasing taxes on capital markets and the need for all sections, including market players, to contribute to the national exchequer.Shares of Divis Labs fell over 11 percent, hitting low at Rs 768.45 per share intraday on regulatory concerns. Analysts say recent US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) Form 483 shows some serious observationswhich could potentially escalate to warning letter/import alert.

On December 7, 2016, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had issued form 483 with five observations against Divi's Laboratories' unit at Chippada Village in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh. The USFDA inspected the company’s unit from November 29, 2016 to December 6, 2016.

9:35 am Market check: The Nifty is at over 7-month low threatening to break the 7900-level. The 50-share index is down 79.90 points or 1 percent at 7905.85 and the Sensex is down 250.17 points or 0.9 percent at 25790.53.

The market seems to be getting nervous as Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that people earning from financial markets must make a "fair contribution" to nation building. However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley rejected possibilities of any hike in long-term capital gains tax on market participation and said Modi's speech has been wrongly interpreted.

Cipla, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, ONGC and SBI are losers in the Sensex.

The market has opened weak. After initial hiccups, the Nifty slipped below 7950. The 50-share index is down 39.05 points or 0.5 percent. The Sensex is down 117.85 points or 0.4 percent at 25922.85. About 246 shares have advanced, 572 shares declined, and 46 shares are unchanged.

Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Cipla, SBI and HDFC are losers in the Sensex.



The Indian rupee opened flat at 67.82 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's closing 67.82. Dollar index slipped below the 103 mark. The dollar dipped against the yen, edging lower down after US treasury yields dipped on mixed economic data.

Crude prices hold steady as the market waits to see how OPEC would manage its planned output cuts with Libya expecting to boost production.

Gold gained marginally as the dollar retreats from 14-year high and some buyers were tempted to take advantage of prices near a 10-month low after six weeks of decline.