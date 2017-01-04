Nifty at 8200, Sensex in green; auto, metal, infra stocks lead

11:00

After a long rough patch, Indian aviation is finally booming, but that burst of growth is now taking a toll on the industry's infrastructure.

High operating costs, intense competition and the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines had weakened both business and civil sectors in previous years, but recently the Indian market has turned a corner into the world's fastest growing, largely thanks to supportive government policies.

India is currently the sole bright spot in Asia's aviation sector, Neil Book, CEO at the largest independent aviation firm JSSI, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday.

Private jet sales are up and the emerging middle/upper classes have witnessed double-digit growth rates in travel, he explained.

11:45 am Exclusive: The implementation of the Goods & Service Tax (GST) Bill on April 1 is looking highly impossible now. The GST Council in its meeting today is likely to debate on a possible date implementation of the bill. It will also take up the crucial issue of dual control. Members have told CNBC-TV18 that the council will also discuss fresh list of demerit goods for cess. The states are demanding a compensation of Rs 55,000 crore in case of any losses. Sources say that the states will seek to have control over taxes on income below the Rs 1.5 crore threshold. The center is pitching for control over services.



11:30 am FII view: Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Corporate Finance Services said that this year’s Budget will be different from last year’s owing to two reasons. “Macro-economically, we are worse off now than before and two, we are highly over invested in the market.” He believes MNC stocks are a good bet as a lot of them are better-managed and cater to international markets. “There is always a possibility of a takeout,” he said, adding that banking and high capex stocks are equally high on his list. Highly leveraged good quality industrial companies are also on his good books. “We are ferreting them out. Leverage is not a bad word.” He also spoke about the CBDT clarification that came last week that proposed to double-tax FPIs. He said he is still waiting for clarifications to come in and that right now it is not bothering a lot of people.”



The market is gradually picking pace. The Sensex is up 20.22 points at 26663.46, and the Nifty up 8.15 points or 0.1 percent at 8200.40. About 1561 shares have advanced, 674 shares declined, and 641 shares are unchanged.

Tata Motors, ONGC, BHEL, Bajaj Auto and Coal India are top gainers while Reliance, Cipla, Bharti, Lupin and ICICI Bank are losers in the Sensex.

Demonetisation took its toll on the Indian services sector in December as the business activity contracted for the second consecutive month amid steeper reduction in incoming new orders, a monthly survey showed today.

The Nikkei India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which tracks services sector companies on a monthly basis, stood at 46.8 in December, little changed from November's 46.7, indicating a further solid contraction in output.

The index that slipped into contraction territory in November remained in that zone as the rupee ban led to the sharpest fall in new business since September 2013. A reading above 50 shows expansion while a score below denotes contraction.