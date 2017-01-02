Nifty above 8150, Sensex flat; banks drag post rate cut

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Dr Reddy's Labs and BHEL are top gainers whule HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are losers in the Sensex.
Jan 02, 2017, 02.11 PM

Nifty above 8150, Sensex flat; banks drag post rate cut

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Dr Reddy's Labs and BHEL are top gainers whule HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are losers in the Sensex.

Nifty above 8150, Sensex flat; banks drag post rate cut

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Dr Reddy's Labs and BHEL are top gainers whule HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are losers in the Sensex.

13:00
Moneycontrol Bureau

1:40 pm Auto sales: Automobile sales have taken a hit in December due to the demonetisation scheme that was implemented on November 9 across the country.

Speaking on specific companies, Ashwin Patil of LKP Securities believe that Maruti Suzuki will see momentum returning in future with a line-up of new models. Maruti saw a 1 percent decline in sales in December.

In two-wheelers, Bajaj has been performing better than other two-wheeler companies, he said. However, in the last two years, it has seen a decline in exports. Now, with demonetisation, domestic sales, too, are getting crippled.

1:30 pm European markets: European markets started the new year on a negative footing.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.11 percent lower on Monday morning.

The German DAX opened 0.42 percent lower and the French CAC was 0.29 percent lower. The FTSE 100 returns to trading after the New Year weekend only on Tuesday. Markets are also closed in the US

The new year could significantly change the European landscape, as the U.K. prepares to the leave the EU and key elections take place across the continent. The head of the German Ifo Institute told Reuters that Italian voters will eventually demand to quit the euro area.
In the UK Prime Minister May asked for unity during her New Year's address on Sunday as the country gets closer to negotiating its terms to exit the EU.

The market has made some recovery intraday as auto, infra, pharma and metal stocks lead. The Sensex is down 22.96 points at 26603.50 and the Nifty is down 6.25 points or  at 8179.55. About 1654 shares have advanced, 825 shares declined, and 1155 shares are unchanged.

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Dr Reddy's Labs and BHEL are top gainers whule HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are losers in the Sensex.

Meanwhile, DK Joshi, Chief Economist at Crisil Ratings said demonetisation has shaved off growth of two quarters, but the situation will normalise by March.

A good Budget and interest rate cuts can drive the growth in the next quarter, he said. While growth has been impacted, same can't be said for the growth trend.

The central bank is likely to cut rates by another 25 basis points and no more if it wants to stick to its 4 percent inflation target.

Nagarjan Narasimhan, Business head at Crisil said that investment will continue to drive up the public sector. Corporate topline growth is expected to be in range of 9-10 percent for FY17.

Sectors like real estate where cash component is large will see stress as far as earnings are concerned, said Narasimhan. For next year, infrastructure linked sectors will do relatively better. Sectors like IT, pharmaceutical and telecom will see slightly muted growth next fiscal.

12:00
Equity benchmarks continued to reel under selling pressure in noon, dragged by banking & financials and FMCG stocks. Oil, telecom, infra and pharma stocks outperformed.

11:00
BHEL, Dr Reddy's Labs, Maruti, Lupin and Bharti Airtel are top gainers while HDFc, SBI, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are losers in the Sensex.

10:00
Equity benchmarks remained under pressure in morning trade but the broader markets outperformed with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 0.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

09:15
The market has started 2017 on a flat note as the Sensex is up 55.14 points or 0.2 percent at 26681.60. The Nifty is up 19.10 points or 0.2 percent at 8204.90. About 334 shares have advanced, 72 shares declined, and 3221 shares are unchanged.

Nifty above 8150, Sensex flat; banks drag post rate cut

