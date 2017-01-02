Nifty above 8150, Sensex flat; banks drag post rate cut

Jan 02, 2017, 02.11 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Dr Reddy's Labs and BHEL are top gainers whule HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are losers in the Sensex.
Speaking on specific companies, Ashwin Patil of LKP Securities believe that Maruti Suzuki will see momentum returning in future with a line-up of new models. Maruti saw a 1 percent decline in sales in December.
In two-wheelers, Bajaj has been performing better than other two-wheeler companies, he said. However, in the last two years, it has seen a decline in exports. Now, with demonetisation, domestic sales, too, are getting crippled.
1:30 pm European markets: European markets started the new year on a negative footing.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.11 percent lower on Monday morning.
The market has made some recovery intraday as auto, infra, pharma and metal stocks lead. The Sensex is down 22.96 points at 26603.50 and the Nifty is down 6.25 points or at 8179.55. About 1654 shares have advanced, 825 shares declined, and 1155 shares are unchanged.
Meanwhile, DK Joshi, Chief Economist at Crisil Ratings said demonetisation has shaved off growth of two quarters, but the situation will normalise by March.
A good Budget and interest rate cuts can drive the growth in the next quarter, he said. While growth has been impacted, same can't be said for the growth trend.
The central bank is likely to cut rates by another 25 basis points and no more if it wants to stick to its 4 percent inflation target.
Nagarjan Narasimhan, Business head at Crisil said that investment will continue to drive up the public sector. Corporate topline growth is expected to be in range of 9-10 percent for FY17.
Sectors like real estate where cash component is large will see stress as far as earnings are concerned, said Narasimhan. For next year, infrastructure linked sectors will do relatively better. Sectors like IT, pharmaceutical and telecom will see slightly muted growth next fiscal.
