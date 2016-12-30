Market ends 2016 with a bang, Sensex up 2%, Nifty gains 3%

Dec 30, 2016, 10.41 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market ends 2016 with a bang, Sensex up 2%, Nifty gains 3%

16:23
Moneycontrol Bureau

The market ended 2016 on a positive note as the Nifty and the Sensex gained 1 percent. Annually, the Nifty metal saw an uptick of 45 percent. For the week, FMCG stocks outperformed with 6 percent gains.

Both the Sensex and the Nifty edged higher to hit their highest level in over two weeks, in intra-day trade. Strong buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sustained positive sentiment in the market.

For the whole year, the Sensex gained 2 percent while the Nifty was up 3 percent. Among indices, Nifty Bank climbed 8 percent, Metal was up 45 percent, FMCG was up 3 percent, while Auto was up 11 percent. Nifty IT was down 7 percent and pharma slipped 14 percent in the year.

Hindalco was up 83 percent, YES Bank was up 60 percent while Tata Steel was up 51 percent and BPCL gained 43 percent in 2016.  Aurobindo slipped 24 percent, Sun Pharma was down 23 percent, Idea fell 49 percent and BHEL was down 29 percent in 2016

Investors will keenly watch government announcement post demonetisation deadline. Dilip Bhat, Joint MD, Prabhudas Lilladher expects some kind of a pre-Budge rally, which will largely pin its hopes on PM assuaging sentiments in terms of taxes.

Fiscal deficit data saw a decline for the month of November. At Rs 34500 crore it is less than half of what it was last year. The government also mopped up Rs 1.14 crore in November tax collections which is a significant jump compared annually.

Meanwhile, Finance minister Arun Jaitley will meet the deputy prime minister of Singapore in a short while from now. Amendment of the bilateral double taxation avoidance agreement might be on the anvil.

14:00
Sun Pharma, GAIL, ITC, Infosys and BHEL were top gainers while Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's Labs, HDFC Bank and ONGC were losers in the Sensex.

13:00
ITC, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports and Reliance are top gainers while Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's and Bajaj Auto are losers in the Sensex.

12:00
ITC, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and SBI are top gainers while Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Tata Steel are losers in the Sensex. Midcap index is also up.

11:00
ICICI Bank, ITC, BHEL, SBI and Reliance are top gainers while Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel and Coal India are losers in the Sensex.

10:00
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, BHEL, ITC and SBI are top gainers while Bharti, Coal India and Dr Reddy's Labs are losers in the Sensex.

09:15
The market manages to climb as the Sensex is up 171.12 points or 0.6 percent at 26537.27. The Nifty is up 52.20 points or 0.6 percent at 8155.80. About 1202 shares have advanced, 271 shares declined, and 53 shares are unchanged.

Tags  Sensex NSE Nifty BSE market demonetisation FII
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.